Edit ImageCrop24SaveSaveEdit Imagechristmasvintage christmasvintage winterwinterhollywinter vintage public domainwinter illustrationchristmas vintage art public domainIn winter's embraceView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 1179 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6866 x 6747 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 6866 x 6747 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHolly Jolly Christmas sticker, editable festive greeting paper collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927436/holly-jolly-christmas-sticker-editable-festive-greeting-paper-collageView licenseThe babbling brookhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690020/the-babbling-brookFree Image from public domain licenseHolly Jolly Christmas sticker, editable festive greeting paper collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927435/holly-jolly-christmas-sticker-editable-festive-greeting-paper-collageView licenseWinterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689400/winterFree Image from public domain licenseHappiest Christmas poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722592/happiest-christmas-poster-template-and-designView licenseSunset in winterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688696/sunset-winterFree Image from public domain licenseHolly Jolly Christmas sticker, editable festive greeting paper collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927416/holly-jolly-christmas-sticker-editable-festive-greeting-paper-collageView licenseWinter / J. Morviller ; after J. Morviller, original in posssession of the Publishers., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689465/image-vintage-winter-art-prang-coFree Image from public domain licenseHolly Jolly Christmas sticker, editable festive greeting paper collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927437/holly-jolly-christmas-sticker-editable-festive-greeting-paper-collageView licenseHomehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689262/homeFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas decor, editable Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16520444/christmas-decor-editable-instagram-post-templateView license"The old plantation"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689434/the-old-plantationFree Image from public domain licenseCute Christmas illustration design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16187872/cute-christmas-illustration-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseLilies of the valleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688511/lilies-the-valleyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cozy winter botanical design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15859023/editable-cozy-winter-botanical-design-element-setView licenseAlleghany Mountainshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690759/alleghany-mountainsFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas card with Christmas tree, Christmas bells, and Merry Christmas text customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22227421/image-transparent-png-christmasView licenseEvening skieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690661/evening-skiesFree Image from public domain licenseMerry X'mas editable greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16558608/merry-xmas-editable-greeting-card-templateView licenseThe old ruinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688502/the-old-ruinFree Image from public domain licenseHappiest Christmas Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803398/happiest-christmas-instagram-post-templateView licenseHome sweet homehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689418/home-sweet-homeFree Image from public domain licenseHappiest Christmas Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803400/happiest-christmas-instagram-story-templateView licenseSummer days are overhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689639/summer-days-are-overFree Image from public domain licenseJolly Christmas, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16520741/jolly-christmas-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseStained glass for churches and dwellingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687803/stained-glass-for-churches-and-dwellingsFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseWhen the swallows homeward flyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689413/when-the-swallows-homeward-flyFree Image from public domain licenseHappiest Christmas blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803399/happiest-christmas-blog-banner-templateView licensePompeiish scene [inside]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690655/pompeiish-scene-insideFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16520576/merry-christmas-editable-instagram-story-templateView license"Old Yankee home"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689578/old-yankee-homeFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas cheer, vintage Christmas art, joyful Christmas scenes, festive Christmas customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22325981/image-transparent-png-cartoonView license"Puritan girl"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690569/puritan-girlFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas fair poster with holly, berries, and festive green design. Christmas fair joy customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318891/image-star-transparent-pngView licenseA jolly time is holly timehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689483/jolly-time-holly-timeFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas Hollyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/24026725/christmas-hollyView licenseThe reception of Benjamin Franklin in Francehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690273/the-reception-benjamin-franklin-franceFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas Holly, editable creative fonthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/24125282/christmas-holly-editable-creative-fontView licenseHolly timehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690515/holly-timeFree Image from public domain license