Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagepatterncutoutslithographvintage posterartvintagepublic domainillustrationPutnam a pattern for pen wiper / Kellogg & Bulkeley Hartford, Conn.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 706 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3434 x 5833 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseLincoln. A pattern for pen wiper / E.B. & E.C. Kellogg, 245 Main St. Hartford, Ct ; F.P. Whiting, 87 Fulton St. New York.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690611/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage music store poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790577/vintage-music-store-poster-templateView licenseMain Street, Hartford, Conn. by Edwin P Kellogghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14295967/main-street-hartford-conn-edwin-kelloggFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseSilhouette Portrait of John Randolphhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8028760/silhouette-portrait-john-randolphFree Image from public domain licenseBrightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView licenseSilhouette Portrait of Martin Van Burenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8028765/silhouette-portrait-martin-van-burenFree Image from public domain licenseSoldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView licenseChrist at the Well by D W Kellogg Cohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932364/christ-the-well-kelloggFree Image from public domain licenseWestern film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView licenseThe "home office" / R.T. Sperry, designer of advertising novelties.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689566/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty essentials poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721581/beauty-essentials-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe question settled, E.B. & E.C. Kellogg (Firm), [1865?]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691057/the-question-settled-eb-ec-kellogg-firm-1865Free Image from public domain licenseSan Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView licenseSilhouette Portrait of John Marshallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8028746/silhouette-portrait-john-marshallFree Image from public domain licensePink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719039/png-advertisement-animal-artView licenseColumbia bicycles. Pope Manufacturing Co Hartford, Conn. 1895 by Will H. Bradleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905947/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJesus is risen poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486874/jesus-risen-poster-templateView license[Shankland's American fashions, 1849]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690614/shanklands-american-fashions-1849Free Image from public domain licenseWatermelon poster template, editable drawing design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757385/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseFlower basket, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688887/flower-basket-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseCoconut recipe poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952759/coconut-recipe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFruits of the tropics, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689099/fruits-the-tropics-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689263/png-art-black-blank-spaceView licenseThe killeries--Connemara, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689896/the-killeries-connemara-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseTempted, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688290/tempted-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseCoconut market poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946587/coconut-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNoah's ark, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688305/noahs-ark-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseWildlife support poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8827474/wildlife-support-poster-template-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSummer shades, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690546/summer-shades-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseDepression quote editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Odilon Redonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22101358/image-flower-face-artView licenseRoll of honor, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689158/roll-honor-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licensePetites constructions. Locomotive et tender / Imagerie d'Épinal.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688725/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licensePetites constructions. Wagons / Imagerie d'Épinal.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688491/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage sunset poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704342/vintage-sunset-poster-template-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLexington: the great monarch of the turf and sire of racers, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689812/lexington-the-great-monarch-the-turf-and-sire-racers-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license