rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Gift for the grangers / J. Hale Powers & Co. Fraternity & Fine Art Publishers, Cin'ti. ; Strobridge & Co. Lith. Cincinnati…
Save
Edit Image
posterposter cincinnaticincinnatipublic domain postersantique farmingartvintagepublic domain
Save the planet poster template, editable text and design
Save the planet poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771464/save-the-planet-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
"Gift for the Grangers", 1873 print promoting U.S. farmers' organization. The upper left inset shows "Farmer's fireside"…
"Gift for the Grangers", 1873 print promoting U.S. farmers' organization. The upper left inset shows "Farmer's fireside"…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666566/image-frame-book-artFree Image from public domain license
Cow poster template, editable text and design
Cow poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11765397/cow-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
R.T. Coverdale engineer & contractor for the erection of gas works, Cincinnati, O. / lith. of Strobridge & Co. Cin. O.…
R.T. Coverdale engineer & contractor for the erection of gas works, Cincinnati, O. / lith. of Strobridge & Co. Cin. O.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690638/image-vintage-poster-cincinnati-antiqueFree Image from public domain license
Earth hour poster template, editable text and design
Earth hour poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771698/earth-hour-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Hoyt's A dog in the manger
Hoyt's A dog in the manger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649042/hoyts-dog-the-mangerFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
[Girl holding doll and boy with dog in waiting room at railroad station] / The Strobridge Litho Co., Cincinnati, O. U.S.A.…
[Girl holding doll and boy with dog in waiting room at railroad station] / The Strobridge Litho Co., Cincinnati, O. U.S.A.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690698/image-travel-poster-vintage-postersFree Image from public domain license
Organic produce poster template, editable text and design
Organic produce poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909424/organic-produce-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Washington as a freemason Commander of the American Army, 1775, President of the United States, 1789, Initiated, November…
Washington as a freemason Commander of the American Army, 1775, President of the United States, 1789, Initiated, November…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688858/image-freemason-lodge-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Branding poster template, editable text and design
Branding poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11766464/branding-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
[Abraham Lincoln, bust portrait, with beard], Strobridge & Co. Lith., printer
[Abraham Lincoln, bust portrait, with beard], Strobridge & Co. Lith., printer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687899/abraham-lincoln-bust-portrait-with-beard-strobridge-co-lith-printerFree Image from public domain license
Cheese poster template, editable text and design
Cheese poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11765961/cheese-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
"You Need Only One Soap—Ivory Soap", 1898 advertisement for Ivory Soap, by the Strobridge Lith. Co., Cin'ti & New York.…
"You Need Only One Soap—Ivory Soap", 1898 advertisement for Ivory Soap, by the Strobridge Lith. Co., Cin'ti & New York.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665767/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Wheat farming poster template, editable text and design
Wheat farming poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526310/wheat-farming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Kellar in his latest mystery
Kellar in his latest mystery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649113/kellar-his-latest-mysteryFree Image from public domain license
Farm fresh poster template, editable text and design
Farm fresh poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909419/farm-fresh-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Charles Frohman's new comedy, Oh, Susannah!
Charles Frohman's new comedy, Oh, Susannah!
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649093/charles-frohmans-new-comedy-oh-susannahFree Image from public domain license
Fresh fruits poster template, editable text and design
Fresh fruits poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11766469/fresh-fruits-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Primrose & Dockstader's Huge Minstrel Company
Primrose & Dockstader's Huge Minstrel Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649135/primrose-dockstaders-huge-minstrel-companyFree Image from public domain license
Farm life poster template, editable text and design
Farm life poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526985/farm-life-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Julia Arthur in More than queen by Émile Bergerat.
Julia Arthur in More than queen by Émile Bergerat.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649181/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Artisan butcher poster template, editable text and design
Artisan butcher poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650343/artisan-butcher-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The great train robbery written by Scott Marble.
The great train robbery written by Scott Marble.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649056/the-great-train-robbery-written-scott-marbleFree Image from public domain license
Meat industry poster template, editable text and design
Meat industry poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12059855/meat-industry-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Mathews & Bulger presenting rag time opera, By the sad sea waves
Mathews & Bulger presenting rag time opera, By the sad sea waves
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649117/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Garden poster template, editable text and design
Garden poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11999741/garden-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The war in the Soudan
The war in the Soudan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649245/the-war-the-soudanFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
The singing comedian, Andrew Mack in the greatest of Irish plays, Myles Aroon
The singing comedian, Andrew Mack in the greatest of Irish plays, Myles Aroon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649901/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Spring festival poster template, editable text & design
Spring festival poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Julia Marlowe
Julia Marlowe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649118/julia-marloweFree Image from public domain license
Photo journal ideas poster template, editable text & design
Photo journal ideas poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Kellar
Kellar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649184/kellarFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Kellar in his latest mystery
Kellar in his latest mystery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683050/kellar-his-latest-mysteryFree Image from public domain license
Online dating app poster template, customizable ad
Online dating app poster template, customizable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073968/online-dating-app-poster-template-customizableView license
Thurston Kellar's successor.
Thurston Kellar's successor.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682986/thurston-kellars-successorFree Image from public domain license
Vintage rooster illustrations collection, editable design element set
Vintage rooster illustrations collection, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418271/vintage-rooster-illustrations-collection-editable-design-element-setView license
Klaw & Erlanger's stupendous production of Ben-Hur by Lew Wallace ; dramatized by Wm. Young, Esq.
Klaw & Erlanger's stupendous production of Ben-Hur by Lew Wallace ; dramatized by Wm. Young, Esq.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649143/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license