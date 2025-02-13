Edit ImageCrop13SaveSaveEdit Imagefruit stilllifepublic domain postersvintage postervintage flowersfruit illustrationfruitamericanantiqueAmerican prize fruit no. 1View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 974 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9126 x 7405 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAncient art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAmerican prize fruit with basket / G. Spohni lith, Phila.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690710/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGarden center poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712253/garden-center-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Old Grist Mill by Anonymous and Haskell and Allenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9687894/the-old-grist-mill-anonymous-and-haskell-and-allenFree Image from public domain licenseArt auction poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMoon Light in Central Parkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7984329/moon-light-central-parkFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseThird Red Cross roll call Haskell Coffin.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682899/third-red-cross-roll-call-haskell-coffinFree Image from public domain licenseArt & flower poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13266305/art-flower-poster-templateView licensePrize golden Hamburg grapes, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688583/prize-golden-hamburg-grapes-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe prize piggies, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688585/the-prize-piggies-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePrize black Alicante grapes, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687956/prize-black-alicante-grapes-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseBreathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePlymouth Rock, from the Prize and Game Chickens series N20 for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes (1891) by Allen & Ginter. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765310/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView licensePlymouth Rock, from the Prize and Game Chickens series N20 for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes (1891) by Allen & Ginter. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627273/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFruits of silence poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23211207/image-flower-leaf-plantView licensePublic office is a public trust For President of the United States, Grover Cleveland of New York ; For Vice-President of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682955/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseYellow fruit store poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726942/png-antique-art-blank-spaceView licensePrize fat cattle, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689049/prize-fat-cattle-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseFresh fruits poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11766469/fresh-fruits-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePapaw, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887050/papaw-from-the-fruits-series-n12-for-allen-ginter-cigarettes-brandsFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseDessert no. 1 / Wilkie ; after R.D. Wilkie., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688737/dessert-no-wilkie-after-rd-wilkie-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseThe great Bartholdi statue, Liberty Enlightening the World: the gift of France to the American people, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689194/image-vintage-poster-currier-ives-americanFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTitle: Share in the victory--Save for your country--Save for yourself--Buy War Savings StampsAbstract: Poster showing an…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976641/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gardening poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14775680/vintage-gardening-poster-templateView licenseThe Sunday journalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908433/the-sunday-journalFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067818/famous-flower-painting-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRear Admiral Dewey's flagship "Olympia", Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687765/rear-admiral-deweys-flagship-olympia-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseDessert no. 4 / C.P. Ream, 1870., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689093/dessert-no-cp-ream-1870-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licensevintage home decoration design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16354451/vintage-home-decoration-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseThistle, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688596/thistle-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism history poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11214997/buddhism-history-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseExplosion of the Maine, Muller, Luchsinger & Co., copyright claimanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686771/explosion-the-maine-muller-luchsinger-co-copyright-claimantFree Image from public domain license