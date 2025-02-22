Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagejames heathbritish royalsvintage postervintage illustration public domainhis majestyboydellGeneral Washington / painted by Gabriel Stuart, 1797 ; engraved by James Heath Historical engraver to his Majesty, and to his Royal Highness the Prince of Wales, from the original picture in the collection of the Marquis of Lansdown., John and Josiah Boydell (Firm), publisherView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 826 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9552 x 13872 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMotivational quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669537/motivational-quote-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGeneral Washington / painted by Gabriel Stuart, 1797 ; engraved by James Heath Historical engraver to his Majesty, and to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690671/image-vintage-poster-1797-active-18th-century-19th-century-johnFree Image from public domain licenseRenaissance fair Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686098/renaissance-fair-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license[General Washington] / [painted by Gabriel Stuart, 1797] ; engraved by James Heath Historical engraver to his Majesty, and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690565/image-his-majesty-vintage-poster-1797Free Image from public domain licenseCarnival party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11689404/carnival-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGeneral Washington / painted by Gabriel Stuart, 1797 ; engraved by James Heath Historical engraver to his Majesty, and to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688533/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMotivational quote blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11990345/motivational-quote-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseGeneral Washingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9139387/general-washingtonFree Image from public domain licenseMotivational quote Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669533/motivational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licensePresident George Washingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7884051/president-george-washingtonFree Image from public domain licensePainting club blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11993627/painting-club-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Enchanted Island, Before the Cell of Prospero - Prospero and Miranda (Shakespeare, The Tempest, Act 1, Scene 1)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8098654/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMotivational quote Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669536/motivational-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBenjamin Westhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806485/benjamin-westFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12689908/horse-riding-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license"Off, off, you lendings–Come unbutton here" (Shakespeare, King Lear, Act 3, Scene 4)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8101442/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13168872/japan-poster-templateView licenseShakespeare Seated Between the Dramatic Muse and the Genius of Painting, Who is Pointing Him Out as the Proper Subject for…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8098788/image-person-art-houseFree Image from public domain licenseCarina Nebula poster template, remastered from NASA design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8668999/png-art-astronomy-blank-spaceView licenseKing Lear Weeping Over the Body of Cordelia (Shakespeare, King Lear, Act 5, Scene 3)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8101629/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseZen meditation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13168972/zen-meditation-poster-templateView licenseFalstaff Rising Slowly (Shakespeare, First Part of King Henry IV, Act 5, Scene 4)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8101044/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView licenseThe Enchanted Island Before the Cell of Prospero - Prospero, Miranda, Caliban and Ariel (Shakespeare, The Tempest, Act 1…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8098665/image-cat-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseWedding itinerary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777309/wedding-itinerary-poster-templateView licenseWooded Landscape with Herdsmen and Cowshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8098679/wooded-landscape-with-herdsmen-and-cowsFree Image from public domain licenseSea life expo poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552357/sea-life-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseShepherds in Arcadia by Thomas Kirk, John Boydell and Josiah Boydellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9284604/shepherds-arcadia-thomas-kirk-john-boydell-and-josiah-boydellFree Image from public domain licensePhotography class poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731319/png-analog-camera-blank-spaceView licenseThomas Malton, the Youngerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9139531/thomas-malton-the-youngerFree Image from public domain licenseCreation of Adam poster template, editable text, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7418187/imageView licenseFlorizel, Perdita, etc. in the Shepherd's Cot (Shakespeare, Winter's Tale, Act 4, Scene 3)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8101737/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseWooded Landscape with Two Country Carts and Figures by Thomas Gainsborough, republished by John & Josiah Boydellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328731/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12194981/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe assassination of Edward V and his younger brother, the Duke of York.From William Shakespeare's "Richard III", Act 4…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746860/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseInspiring quote poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14687978/inspiring-quote-poster-template-editable-designView licenseMorninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9131993/morningFree Image from public domain licenseFoundation lifestyle magazine book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14732882/foundation-lifestyle-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseWooded Landscape with Ridershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8098739/wooded-landscape-with-ridersFree Image from public domain license