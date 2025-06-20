rawpixel
A winter morn by George Stinson & Co., publisher
A winter morn. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Let it snow editable greeting card template
Faith, hope and purity, Portland, Maine : Published by George Stinson & Co., c1880.
Online winter sale poster template, customizable design & text
"The mother of our lord", Portland, Maine : Published by George Stinson & Co., c1879 Dec. 19.
Winter getaway poster template, customizable design & text
The flowers in her hair / J.G. Brown ; Collier lith., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Season's greetings editable greeting card template
Doves / by A. Miessner., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Christmas poster template
"Good luck"
Let it snow poster template
["In January" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing two young children standing in…
Winter art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Study. Girl carrying dish of berries / LBH [monogram] ; after Miss L.B. Humphrey., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Sport race poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Study. Girl seated on a mossy bank / LBH [monogram] ; after Miss L.B. Humphrey., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Snow falls, light stays poster template, editable design and text
A wintry day, Gray Lith. Co., lithographer
Wedding invitation ceremony poster template, customizable design & text
["In June" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a mother holding an infant beneath…
Snowmobile racing poster template, editable text
Little sunshine, Currier & Ives.
Winter parade poster template, editable text and design
"Good morning" compliments of Ferd. Neumer 153-157 West 20th St. New York Telephone Chelsea 592
Winter festival poster template, editable text and design
["In May" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a young child picking flowers in a…
Merry Christmas editable greeting card template
["In August" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a young woman, sitting in a…
Gold frame mockup, Claude Monet's Snow at Argenteuil remixed by rawpixel
Winter / JMazzanovich ; by J. Mazzanovich., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Created by nature poster template, editable vintage photography design
"Mother's bread" pure as mother made it. Made by J.A. Dahn & Son, 15, 17, 19, North Oxford St., Brooklyn, Gray Lith. Co.…
Winter snow festival poster template, editable text and design
Prang's fine art pictures. What is it? / by Miss Ida Waugh., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Winter snow festival poster template, editable text and design
Prang's fine art pictures. "Right or left?" / by Miss Ida Waugh., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Snow removal service poster template, editable text and design
Washington as a freemason Commander of the American Army, 1775, President of the United States, 1789, Initiated, November…
