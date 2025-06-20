Edit ImageCrop10SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage winterwinterpublic domain postersvintage posterwinter illustrationpublic domain vintage photo wintersnow illustrationantiqueA winter morn by George Stinson & Co., publisherView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 894 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4332 x 5812 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4332 x 5812 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseA winter morn. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16234605/image-art-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseLet it snow editable greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16559909/let-snow-editable-greeting-card-templateView licenseFaith, hope and purity, Portland, Maine : Published by George Stinson & Co., c1880.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688723/image-vintage-poster-jesus-faithFree Image from public domain licenseOnline winter sale poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239782/online-winter-sale-poster-template-customizable-design-textView license"The mother of our lord", Portland, Maine : Published by George Stinson & Co., c1879 Dec. 19.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689591/image-mother-mary-vintage-poster-public-domain-postersFree Image from public domain licenseWinter getaway poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239777/winter-getaway-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseThe flowers in her hair / J.G. Brown ; Collier lith., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691138/the-flowers-her-hair-jg-brown-collier-lith-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseSeason's greetings editable greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16552284/seasons-greetings-editable-greeting-card-templateView licenseDoves / by A. Miessner., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690754/doves-miessner-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723625/christmas-poster-templateView license"Good luck"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690786/good-luckFree Image from public domain licenseLet it snow poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12944560/let-snow-poster-templateView license["In January" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing two young children standing in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689555/image-winte-vintage-illustration-public-domain-winter-prang-coFree Image from public domain licenseWinter art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764343/winter-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStudy. Girl carrying dish of berries / LBH [monogram] ; after Miss L.B. Humphrey., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689558/image-prang-co-vintage-poster-berriesFree Image from public domain licenseSport race poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719785/png-america-american-flag-antiqueView licenseStudy. Girl seated on a mossy bank / LBH [monogram] ; after Miss L.B. Humphrey., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688508/image-prang-humphrey-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseSnow falls, light stays poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18611723/snow-falls-light-stays-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseA wintry day, Gray Lith. Co., lithographerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688088/wintry-day-gray-lith-co-lithographerFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invitation ceremony poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239787/wedding-invitation-ceremony-poster-template-customizable-design-textView license["In June" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a mother holding an infant beneath…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690739/image-vintage-mother-prang-co-posterFree Image from public domain licenseSnowmobile racing poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7514657/snowmobile-racing-poster-template-editable-textView licenseLittle sunshine, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687703/little-sunshine-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseWinter parade poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11589894/winter-parade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license"Good morning" compliments of Ferd. Neumer 153-157 West 20th St. New York Telephone Chelsea 592https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688759/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWinter festival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11589934/winter-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license["In May" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a young child picking flowers in a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690748/image-prang-co-mother-baby-girl-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas editable greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16556924/merry-christmas-editable-greeting-card-templateView license["In August" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a young woman, sitting in a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688394/image-mother-and-child-hammock-public-domain-postersFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame mockup, Claude Monet's Snow at Argenteuil remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798800/gold-frame-mockup-claude-monets-snow-argenteuil-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWinter / JMazzanovich ; by J. Mazzanovich., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690686/winter-jmazzanovich-mazzanovich-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseCreated by nature poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21356707/created-nature-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license"Mother's bread" pure as mother made it. Made by J.A. Dahn & Son, 15, 17, 19, North Oxford St., Brooklyn, Gray Lith. Co.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689329/image-vintage-kitchen-advertisement-posterFree Image from public domain licenseWinter snow festival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12532008/winter-snow-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePrang's fine art pictures. What is it? / by Miss Ida Waugh., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690797/image-prang-vintage-poster-public-domain-postersFree Image from public domain licenseWinter snow festival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946961/winter-snow-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePrang's fine art pictures. "Right or left?" / by Miss Ida Waugh., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690793/image-prang-dolls-coFree Image from public domain licenseSnow removal service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708009/snow-removal-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWashington as a freemason Commander of the American Army, 1775, President of the United States, 1789, Initiated, November…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688858/image-freemason-lodge-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license