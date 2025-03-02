rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
U.S. steam frigate Wabash, flag ship of Rear Admiral DuPont / by Geo. Roberts yeoman.
Save
Edit Image
vintage shipship vintage posterlithographgeo printsposter shipfrigatepostervintage poster
Rome, Italy trip poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Rome, Italy trip poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719571/png-architecture-art-blank-spaceView license
The first battle between "iron" ships of war
The first battle between "iron" ships of war
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690874/the-first-battle-between-iron-ships-warFree Image from public domain license
Caribbean cruise poster template
Caribbean cruise poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12955656/caribbean-cruise-poster-templateView license
Capture of Fort Henry by U.S. gun boats under the command of Flag Officer Foote, February 6th 1862 / J.G. ; Middleton…
Capture of Fort Henry by U.S. gun boats under the command of Flag Officer Foote, February 6th 1862 / J.G. ; Middleton…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690796/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Ocean adventures poster template
Ocean adventures poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12956016/ocean-adventures-poster-templateView license
U.S. steam frigate "Wabash" / from a painting by Wm. N. Maull, U.S.N. ; lith. of Shearman & Hart, 99 Fulton St. N.Y.
U.S. steam frigate "Wabash" / from a painting by Wm. N. Maull, U.S.N. ; lith. of Shearman & Hart, 99 Fulton St. N.Y.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689582/image-steam-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Pink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719039/png-advertisement-animal-artView license
Terrific combat between the "Monitor" 2 guns & "Merrimac" 10 guns The first fight between iron clad ships of war, in Hampton…
Terrific combat between the "Monitor" 2 guns & "Merrimac" 10 guns The first fight between iron clad ships of war, in Hampton…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691294/image-merrimac-1862-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Shipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Shipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826165/png-america-art-bigView license
Kearsarce and Alabama / J.O. Davidson., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Kearsarce and Alabama / J.O. Davidson., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691186/kearsarce-and-alabama-jo-davidson-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Worldwide shipping service poster template, editable text and design
Worldwide shipping service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12013570/worldwide-shipping-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Lashed to the shrouds--Farragut passing the forts at Mobile, in his flagship Hartford / Prangs chromo ; after Theodore…
Lashed to the shrouds--Farragut passing the forts at Mobile, in his flagship Hartford / Prangs chromo ; after Theodore…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690602/image-vintage-poster-fortFree Image from public domain license
Donation poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Donation poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686574/png-animals-art-bearView license
This view of his majesty's ship Shannon, hove too, & cooly waiting the close approach of the American frigate Chesapeak, ...…
This view of his majesty's ship Shannon, hove too, & cooly waiting the close approach of the American frigate Chesapeak, ...…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689059/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView license
Bird's-eye view of Andersonville Prison from the south-east
Bird's-eye view of Andersonville Prison from the south-east
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690401/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Pirate party Instagram post template, editable text
Pirate party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11994024/pirate-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Siege of Vicksburg--13, 15, & 17 Corps, Commanded by Gen. U.S. Grant, assisted by the Navy under Admiral Porter--Surrender…
Siege of Vicksburg--13, 15, & 17 Corps, Commanded by Gen. U.S. Grant, assisted by the Navy under Admiral Porter--Surrender…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691367/image-vintage-lithographs-public-domain-commanders-history-navyFree Image from public domain license
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView license
Soldier's Rest, Alexandria, Va., commanded by Capt. John J. Hoff, Magnus, Charles, publisher
Soldier's Rest, Alexandria, Va., commanded by Capt. John J. Hoff, Magnus, Charles, publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690340/image-alexandria-virginiaFree Image from public domain license
Toy sale poster template, editable kidcore design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Toy sale poster template, editable kidcore design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686655/png-animals-art-bearView license
The volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by…
The volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690628/image-american-flag-vintage-poster-historyFree Image from public domain license
Vintage music store poster template
Vintage music store poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790577/vintage-music-store-poster-templateView license
The volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by…
The volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690551/image-illustration-vintage-poster-public-domain-american-flagFree Image from public domain license
Flying ship and fish fantasy remix, editable design
Flying ship and fish fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663700/flying-ship-and-fish-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Carver Barracks, Washington, D.C. / lith & print by Chas. Magnus, 12 Franfort St., N.Y.
Carver Barracks, Washington, D.C. / lith & print by Chas. Magnus, 12 Franfort St., N.Y.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690387/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Flying pirate ship fantasy remix, editable design
Flying pirate ship fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663363/flying-pirate-ship-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Battle of Chancellorsville, Va. May, 3rd 1863, Currier & Ives.
Battle of Chancellorsville, Va. May, 3rd 1863, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691303/battle-chancellorsville-va-may-3rd-1863-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Dragon pit stop fantasy remix, editable design
Dragon pit stop fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663600/dragon-pit-stop-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Diagram of the Federal Government and American Union by N. Mendal Shafer, attorney and counseller at law, office no. 5…
Diagram of the Federal Government and American Union by N. Mendal Shafer, attorney and counseller at law, office no. 5…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690577/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Magical flying pirate ship fantasy remix, editable design
Magical flying pirate ship fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663417/magical-flying-pirate-ship-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Prominent Union and Confederate generals and statesmen
Prominent Union and Confederate generals and statesmen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691233/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Magical flying ship fantasy remix, editable design
Magical flying ship fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664743/magical-flying-ship-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
View of Camp Dennison: 16 miles northeast of Cincinnati, Ohio / lithographed by Middleton, Strobridge & Co., Cincinnati…
View of Camp Dennison: 16 miles northeast of Cincinnati, Ohio / lithographed by Middleton, Strobridge & Co., Cincinnati…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690699/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Coconut recipe poster template, editable text and design
Coconut recipe poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952759/coconut-recipe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Union war chart
The Union war chart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691189/the-union-war-chartFree Image from public domain license
The friendly dragon fantasy remix, editable design
The friendly dragon fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663769/the-friendly-dragon-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Birds eye view of Lincoln U.S. General Hospital, Washington, D.C. / lith. by G. Sanders & Co., Balto.
Birds eye view of Lincoln U.S. General Hospital, Washington, D.C. / lith. by G. Sanders & Co., Balto.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690644/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Flying ship fantasy remix, editable design
Flying ship fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663789/flying-ship-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Siege of Atlanta / Thulstrup ; fac-simile print , L. Prang & Co., publisher
Siege of Atlanta / Thulstrup ; fac-simile print , L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691073/siege-atlanta-thulstrup-fac-simile-print-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license