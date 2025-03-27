rawpixel
Prang's fine art pictures. "Right or left?" / by Miss Ida Waugh., L. Prang & Co., publisher
l. prang & co.vintage dolls picturevintage dollartpublic domain vintage dollvintage postervintage illustration public domain boy
Little pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Prang's fine art pictures. What is it? / by Miss Ida Waugh., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Study. Barefoot boy picking berries / LBH [monogram] ; after Miss L.B. Humphrey., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Study. Girl carrying dish of berries / LBH [monogram] ; after Miss L.B. Humphrey., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Study. Girl seated on a mossy bank / LBH [monogram] ; after Miss L.B. Humphrey., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
["In January" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing two young children standing in…
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
The flowers in her hair / J.G. Brown ; Collier lith., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Doves / by A. Miessner., L. Prang & Co., publisher
US navy recruiting poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Kid's playground / A. Bruith 66 ; W. Harring, chro. ; after Bruith., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Classic collection poster template, editable text and design
Right or left
Evensong Instagram post template, editable text
["In May" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a young child picking flowers in a…
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
On the beach / F. Bridges 1879 ; after Miss F. Bridges, original in the possession of the publishers., L. Prang & Co.…
Pray for peace Instagram post template, editable text
["In June" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a mother holding an infant beneath…
Christmas celebration Instagram post template, editable text
Idols of our home. No. 2 Dreaming Daisy / S. Anderson ; after Mrs. S. Anderson., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Baptism invitation template
Little Bo Peep / J.G. Brown ; J. Howard Collier lith., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Christening celebration invitation template
["In August" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a young woman, sitting in a…
Finding faith poster template, editable text and design
Correggio's Magdalena, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Over the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Dessert no. 3 / C.P. Ream., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Art week poster template
Thistle, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Global business poster template, editable text
Skating / Hy Sandham ; aquarelle print , L. Prang & Co., publisher
Merry Christmas, editable Instagram story template
Prize golden Hamburg grapes, L. Prang & Co., publisher
