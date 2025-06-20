rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Baby's birthday
Save
Edit Image
birthdayvintage birthday illustrationsbirthday artpublic domain postersvintage posterbirthday art public domainbirthday illustrationbirthday poster
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
["In June" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a mother holding an infant beneath…
["In June" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a mother holding an infant beneath…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690739/image-vintage-mother-prang-co-posterFree Image from public domain license
Vintage birthday invitation card template, botanical design
Vintage birthday invitation card template, botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7497054/imageView license
["In August" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a young woman, sitting in a…
["In August" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a young woman, sitting in a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688394/image-mother-and-child-hammock-public-domain-postersFree Image from public domain license
Dog birthday poster template
Dog birthday poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12812515/dog-birthday-poster-templateView license
Prang's fine art pictures. What is it? / by Miss Ida Waugh., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Prang's fine art pictures. What is it? / by Miss Ida Waugh., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690797/image-prang-vintage-poster-public-domain-postersFree Image from public domain license
Vintage birthday invitation card template, black and white design
Vintage birthday invitation card template, black and white design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7443994/imageView license
In quiet prayer
In quiet prayer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690721/quiet-prayerFree Image from public domain license
Dog grooming poster template, editable text & design
Dog grooming poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8887672/dog-grooming-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Thomson's glove-fitting corsets
Thomson's glove-fitting corsets
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690559/thomsons-glove-fitting-corsetsFree Image from public domain license
Dog birthday poster template, editable text and design
Dog birthday poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11766272/dog-birthday-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Suffer little children to come unto me
Suffer little children to come unto me
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688677/suffer-little-children-come-untoFree Image from public domain license
Birthday card poster template, editable text & design
Birthday card poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8887661/birthday-card-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Little sunshine, Currier & Ives.
Little sunshine, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687703/little-sunshine-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Dog adoption poster template, editable text & design
Dog adoption poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8887675/dog-adoption-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
[Animal fair]
[Animal fair]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688171/animal-fairFree Image from public domain license
Birthday party supplies poster template, editable text and design
Birthday party supplies poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045754/birthday-party-supplies-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Doves / by A. Miessner., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Doves / by A. Miessner., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690754/doves-miessner-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Birthday giveaway poster template, editable text and design
Birthday giveaway poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11766267/birthday-giveaway-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A wintry day, Gray Lith. Co., lithographer
A wintry day, Gray Lith. Co., lithographer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688088/wintry-day-gray-lith-co-lithographerFree Image from public domain license
Birthday party invitation card template, vintage flower illustration, editable text
Birthday party invitation card template, vintage flower illustration, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7579949/imageView license
Irene
Irene
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688763/ireneFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
["In January" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing two young children standing in…
["In January" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing two young children standing in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689555/image-winte-vintage-illustration-public-domain-winter-prang-coFree Image from public domain license
Birthday promotion poster template, editable text and design
Birthday promotion poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11729860/birthday-promotion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Must I confess? Aye, if I can, ..., Obpacher Brothers (printer)
Must I confess? Aye, if I can, ..., Obpacher Brothers (printer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689431/must-confess-aye-can-obpacher-brothers-printerFree Image from public domain license
Cake recipe poster template, customizable design
Cake recipe poster template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8839679/cake-recipe-poster-template-customizable-designView license
["In May" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a young child picking flowers in a…
["In May" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a young child picking flowers in a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690748/image-prang-co-mother-baby-girl-flowerFree Image from public domain license
Bakery baking school poster template, customizable design
Bakery baking school poster template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8839621/bakery-baking-school-poster-template-customizable-designView license
Prang's fine art pictures. "Right or left?" / by Miss Ida Waugh., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Prang's fine art pictures. "Right or left?" / by Miss Ida Waugh., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690793/image-prang-dolls-coFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening bakery poster template, customizable design
Grand opening bakery poster template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8839538/grand-opening-bakery-poster-template-customizable-designView license
Maud Muller / J.G. Brown N.Y. 1868 ; after J.G. Brown's painting.
Maud Muller / J.G. Brown N.Y. 1868 ; after J.G. Brown's painting.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690588/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Tea party invitation card template, vintage botanical illustration, editable text
Tea party invitation card template, vintage botanical illustration, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7580321/png-aesthetic-arch-bannerView license
A winter morn. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
A winter morn. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16234605/image-art-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Adoption day poster template, editable text and design
Adoption day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669094/adoption-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The flowers in her hair / J.G. Brown ; Collier lith., L. Prang & Co., publisher
The flowers in her hair / J.G. Brown ; Collier lith., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691138/the-flowers-her-hair-jg-brown-collier-lith-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Dog boarding services poster template, editable text and design
Dog boarding services poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669232/dog-boarding-services-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A winter morn by George Stinson & Co., publisher
A winter morn by George Stinson & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690771/winter-morn-george-stinson-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Study. Girl carrying dish of berries / LBH [monogram] ; after Miss L.B. Humphrey., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Study. Girl carrying dish of berries / LBH [monogram] ; after Miss L.B. Humphrey., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689558/image-prang-co-vintage-poster-berriesFree Image from public domain license