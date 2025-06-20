rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
[Woman holding infant in rowboat]
Save
Edit Image
vintage illustrationsvintage posterposter artartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustration
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
The assumption. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
The assumption. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16231415/image-jesus-angels-artFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
[Women admiring new baby while mother rests in bed]
[Women admiring new baby while mother rests in bed]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690167/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
The assumption
The assumption
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689055/the-assumptionFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
["In June" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a mother holding an infant beneath…
["In June" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a mother holding an infant beneath…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690739/image-vintage-mother-prang-co-posterFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license
["In August" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a young woman, sitting in a…
["In August" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a young woman, sitting in a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688394/image-mother-and-child-hammock-public-domain-postersFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView license
Duck shooting
Duck shooting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688193/duck-shootingFree Image from public domain license
Over the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Over the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView license
[Madonna and Jesus holding the world]
[Madonna and Jesus holding the world]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689270/madonna-and-jesus-holding-the-worldFree Image from public domain license
Photo journal ideas poster template, editable text & design
Photo journal ideas poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Black bass fishing
Black bass fishing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688289/black-bass-fishingFree Image from public domain license
Spring festival poster template, editable text & design
Spring festival poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
[Virgin Mary holding baby Jesus]
[Virgin Mary holding baby Jesus]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691253/virgin-mary-holding-baby-jesusFree Image from public domain license
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView license
[Girl in rowboat, Yale University]
[Girl in rowboat, Yale University]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691164/girl-rowboat-yale-universityFree Image from public domain license
Breathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & design
Breathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Galakton (ca. 1890–1900) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced…
Galakton (ca. 1890–1900) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3014520/free-illustration-image-food-mother-infantFree Image from public domain license
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView license
Virgin Mary holding baby Jesus. View public domain image source here. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Virgin Mary holding baby Jesus. View public domain image source here. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16133778/image-jesus-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Shadow of the cross
Shadow of the cross
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688153/shadow-the-crossFree Image from public domain license
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView license
Morning prayer
Morning prayer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691208/morning-prayerFree Image from public domain license
Western film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Western film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView license
Mother's coming, or false alarm
Mother's coming, or false alarm
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689821/mothers-coming-false-alarmFree Image from public domain license
Art auction poster template, editable text and design
Art auction poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The goddess protection
The goddess protection
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688553/the-goddess-protectionFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Inspirational quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050136/image-flower-leaves-treeView license
The Sistine Madonna
The Sistine Madonna
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691232/the-sistine-madonnaFree Image from public domain license
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView license
S.S. Heart of Mary
S.S. Heart of Mary
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689322/ss-heart-maryFree Image from public domain license
Jesus is risen poster template
Jesus is risen poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486874/jesus-risen-poster-templateView license
S. Maria de perpetuo succursu
S. Maria de perpetuo succursu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689286/maria-perpetuo-succursuFree Image from public domain license
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
François Mauriceau. Line engraving by J.A. Boener, 1680.
François Mauriceau. Line engraving by J.A. Boener, 1680.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13981957/francois-mauriceau-line-engraving-ja-boener-1680Free Image from public domain license