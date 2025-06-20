Edit ImageCrop7SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage illustrationsvintage posterposter artartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustration[Woman holding infant in rowboat]View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 869 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 10928 x 7912 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseThe assumption. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16231415/image-jesus-angels-artFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license[Women admiring new baby while mother rests in bed]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690167/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseThe assumptionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689055/the-assumptionFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license["In June" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a mother holding an infant beneath…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690739/image-vintage-mother-prang-co-posterFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license["In August" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a young woman, sitting in a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688394/image-mother-and-child-hammock-public-domain-postersFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licenseDuck shootinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688193/duck-shootingFree Image from public domain licenseOver the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView license[Madonna and Jesus holding the world]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689270/madonna-and-jesus-holding-the-worldFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBlack bass fishinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688289/black-bass-fishingFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView license[Virgin Mary holding baby Jesus]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691253/virgin-mary-holding-baby-jesusFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView license[Girl in rowboat, Yale University]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691164/girl-rowboat-yale-universityFree Image from public domain licenseBreathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseGalakton (ca. 1890–1900) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3014520/free-illustration-image-food-mother-infantFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseVirgin Mary holding baby Jesus. View public domain image source here. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16133778/image-jesus-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseShadow of the crosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688153/shadow-the-crossFree Image from public domain licenseSan Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView licenseMorning prayerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691208/morning-prayerFree Image from public domain licenseWestern film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView licenseMother's coming, or false alarmhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689821/mothers-coming-false-alarmFree Image from public domain licenseArt auction poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe goddess protectionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688553/the-goddess-protectionFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050136/image-flower-leaves-treeView licenseThe Sistine Madonnahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691232/the-sistine-madonnaFree Image from public domain licenseBrightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView licenseS.S. Heart of Maryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689322/ss-heart-maryFree Image from public domain licenseJesus is risen poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486874/jesus-risen-poster-templateView licenseS. Maria de perpetuo succursuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689286/maria-perpetuo-succursuFree Image from public domain licenseIdeas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFrançois Mauriceau. Line engraving by J.A. Boener, 1680.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13981957/francois-mauriceau-line-engraving-ja-boener-1680Free Image from public domain license