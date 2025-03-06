Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagehavanafrenchfrench vintage postervintage postercubaartvintagepublic domainVue de la prise des forts et ville de Havane par les Anglois en 1762View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 832 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 11328 x 7856 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage cars poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11619798/vintage-cars-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVue de la prise des forts et ville de Havane par les anglois en 1762https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688670/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRetro party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11620437/retro-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Naval battle scene - ships and small boats engaged in battle in a bay near a fort]. Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636498/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRetro Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12690730/retro-effectView licenseCapture of Fort Henry by U.S. gun boats under the command of Flag Officer Foote, February 6th 1862 / J.G. ; Middleton…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690796/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cars social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11619261/vintage-cars-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseCombat memorable entre le Pearson et Paul Jones / Richard Paton pinxit ; gravé par Balth. Frederic Loizel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691333/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cars blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11619806/vintage-cars-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseVue de la ville de Havanne en Amerique. A view general of the city de Havana of Amerique. Vue Generalle de la ville de…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688382/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cars Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11055860/vintage-cars-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseThis representation of the battle on Lake Erie is respectfully inscribed to Commodore Perry, his officers and gallant crews…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690472/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJesus is risen poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486874/jesus-risen-poster-templateView licenseDe stadt Nyborg veroverdt door de Hr. Michiel de Ruiter, en 't slaan der Zweeden. Door de Deenen en der selfver bontgenooten…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689693/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Art Nouveau poster template, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8641164/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-artworkView licenseA view of the bombardment of Fort McHenry, near Baltimore, by the British fleet, taken from the observatory under the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690951/image-art-public-domain-posterFree Image from public domain licenseLunch deal poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527339/lunch-deal-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThis view of his majesty's ship Shannon, hove too, & cooly waiting the close approach of the American frigate Chesapeak, ...…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689059/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt market poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594014/art-market-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe first battle between "iron" ships of warhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690874/the-first-battle-between-iron-ships-warFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic floral restaurant post template, editable design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8644699/aesthetic-floral-restaurant-post-template-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJ'ai entendu du bruit dans ce cabinet / lith. de Delaunois.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689981/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBurger bistro poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527341/burger-bistro-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVue prise dans les jardins de la Ville d'Est a Tivolihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8132308/vue-prise-dans-les-jardins-ville-dest-tivoliFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseThe Boquet, N. Currier (Firm)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688900/the-boquet-currier-firmFree Image from public domain licenseDepression quote editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Odilon Redonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22101358/image-flower-face-artView licenseOur pasture, N. Currier (Firm)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689171/our-pasture-currier-firmFree Image from public domain licenseFloral design editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Odilon Redonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22960920/image-paper-flowers-artView licenseThe great naval battle off Cavite (Manila Bay), fought May 1st, 1898, 5:30 A.M. till 12:50 P.M. (noon), Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691142/image-philippines-art-manilaFree Image from public domain licenseFlorist poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11986471/florist-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseU.S. ship of the Line Pennsylvania, 140 guns, N. Currier (Firm)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690015/us-ship-the-line-pennsylvania-140-guns-currier-firmFree Image from public domain licenseRetro party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9418632/retro-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe pursuit / painted by A.F. Tait ; L. Maurer, 55 ; lith. of N. Currier, N. York., N. Currier (Firm)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691300/image-vintage-poster-art-antiqueFree Image from public domain licenseFast food delivery poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474662/fast-food-delivery-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe moss rose, N. Currier (Firm)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686705/the-moss-rose-currier-firmFree Image from public domain licenseRestaurant poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12689918/restaurant-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Battle of Manila, Muller, Luchsinger & Co., copyright claimanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686764/the-battle-manila-muller-luchsinger-co-copyright-claimantFree Image from public domain licenseArt is therapy editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22157779/image-lion-jungle-flowerView licenseJesus falls for the third time. / terecira caida de Jesus, N. Currier (Firm)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686702/jesus-falls-for-the-third-time-terecira-caida-jesus-currier-firmFree Image from public domain license