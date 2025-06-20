rawpixel
Still life with grapes & peaches. Original from the Library of Congress.
Famous fruit painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047941/famous-fruit-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Fruit (1872). Original from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689822/image-art-public-domain-fruitsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fruit blue green background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080612/png-1800s-antique-applesView license
Still life with various fruits. Original from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689832/image-art-public-domain-fruitsFree Image from public domain license
Fruits border blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080608/png-1800s-antique-applesView license
Still life. Original from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689839/image-art-public-domain-fruitsFree Image from public domain license
Fruits border yellow desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073137/png-1800s-antique-applesView license
Still life with fish (1874). Original from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688430/image-flower-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fruit border blue background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080611/png-1800s-antique-applesView license
In the Park by Henri Edmond Cross.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229340/the-park-henri-edmond-crossFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fruit border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073018/vintage-fruit-border-editable-famous-paintings-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Baby in trouble
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905807/baby-troubleFree Image from public domain license
Fruits border blue mobile wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080610/png-1800s-android-wallpaper-antiqueView license
La Promenade (1897) by Henri Edmond Cross.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231057/promenade-1897-henri-edmond-crossFree Image from public domain license
Fruits border yellow mobile wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073086/png-1800s-android-wallpaper-antiqueView license
Jacob Feigel. Manufacturer & dealer in fine and heavy harness. Collars, whips, brushes, ear tips, fly nets, oil &c. 19 1/2…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907648/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Still Life with Bottles and Fruit, vintage painting by Alexej von Jawlensky. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9823921/png-alexej-von-jawlensky-art-artworkView license
American prize fruit with basket / G. Spohni lith, Phila.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690710/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Cezanne quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892845/cezanne-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Wild fruit
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908528/wild-fruitFree Image from public domain license
Vintage beige computer wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080567/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView license
Autumn fruit
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907286/autumn-fruitFree Image from public domain license
Famous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080564/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Oranges and Snow in Southern California. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16446310/oranges-and-snow-southern-california-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView license
Natural wine Instagram story template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926150/png-advertisement-antiqueView license
Dessert no. 4 / C.P. Ream, 1870., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689093/dessert-no-cp-ream-1870-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flower border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080565/vintage-flower-border-editable-famous-paintings-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Summer fruit
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907380/summer-fruitFree Image from public domain license
Artist quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14606402/artist-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Peaches In a basket
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906168/peaches-basketFree Image from public domain license
Red Apples, vintage painting by Helene Schjerfbeck. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829317/png-apple-art-artworkView license
Autumn fruit. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16447148/autumn-fruit-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView license
Natural wine blog banner template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926426/png-advertisement-antiqueView license
Cherries. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16446356/cherries-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView license
Art expo Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687516/art-expo-instagram-post-templateView license
Paint and clay club exhibition of 1896
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908423/image-watercolors-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Natural wine Instagram post template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8918424/png-advertisement-antiqueView license
Still life
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907011/still-lifeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fruit border black background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046980/png-1800s-1888-antiqueView license
Fruit piece no. 1
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906093/fruit-piece-noFree Image from public domain license