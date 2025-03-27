Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagebaltimorevintage marylandship posterartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationBaltimore from Federal Hill / paind. & engd. by W.J. Bennett.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 872 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9345 x 6789 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarShipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826165/png-america-art-bigView licenseRichmond, from the hill above the waterworks / engraved by W.J. Bennett from a painting by G. Cooke.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690993/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseA surprise party / W.H. Beard 1872., Bencke & Scott.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689296/surprise-party-wh-beard-1872-bencke-scottFree Image from public domain licenseInternational shipping poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12015699/international-shipping-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRed-Ridinghood and the wolfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688768/red-ridinghood-and-the-wolfFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBaltimore from Federal Hill (published 1831) by William James Bennetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10037960/baltimore-from-federal-hill-published-1831-william-james-bennettFree Image from public domain licenseFishing industry poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037769/fishing-industry-poster-templateView licenseGood night's rest. The harmless sleep producer. Safe and efficacioushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690665/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood menu poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9968675/seafood-menu-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe grand Republican balloon, intended to convey the army of England from the Gallic shore, for the purpose of exchanging…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688166/image-art-vintage-balloonFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood menu poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9968900/seafood-menu-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe colonel in Patiencehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649832/the-colonel-patienceFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseBeach at ebb-tide, Chatham, Mass. / W.N. Bartholomew ; by W.N. Bartholomew., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690838/image-prang-vintage-beach-postersFree Image from public domain licenseInternational shipping poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947444/international-shipping-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe false start, Jerome Park, N.Y. / printed by Wm. C. Robertson, 59 Cedar St., N.Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689552/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCaribbean cruise poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12955656/caribbean-cruise-poster-templateView licenseBattle in Baltimore, April 19, 1861 (from Confederate War Etchings)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7989787/battle-baltimore-april-19-1861-from-confederate-war-etchingsFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBeggar of St. Croix by Jeanne E Bennetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14275668/beggar-st-croix-jeanne-bennettFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood menu poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9964696/seafood-menu-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseShaving Mughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8018766/shaving-mugFree Image from public domain licenseFish market poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781323/fish-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license"Cup-Tosser" Pitcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8026869/cup-tosser-pitcherFree Image from public domain licenseSustainable fishing poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038095/sustainable-fishing-poster-templateView licenseElection in Baltimore, November, 1862 (from Confederate War Etchings)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7989806/election-baltimore-november-1862-from-confederate-war-etchingsFree Image from public domain licenseCargo service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11938285/cargo-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJ. G. Bennett Estate (1936) by Virginia Richards and William Merklin. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3243695/free-illustration-image-map-garden-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMedicine at war poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21544912/medicine-war-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseStone Blockade off Charleston, South Carolina (from Confederate War Etchings)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7989835/stone-blockade-off-charleston-south-carolina-from-confederate-war-etchingsFree Image from public domain licenseWorldwide shipping service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12013570/worldwide-shipping-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThis view of his majesty's ship Shannon, hove too, & cooly waiting the close approach of the American frigate Chesapeak, ...…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689059/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWanderlust vintage Ephemera poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7631041/wanderlust-vintage-ephemera-poster-template-editable-textView licensePilgrim flaskhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7880427/pilgrim-flaskFree Image from public domain licenseThriller book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14678311/thriller-book-cover-templateView license"Lady Jane" in Patiencehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649247/lady-jane-patienceFree Image from public domain licenseEditable famous painting design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9122669/editable-famous-painting-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licensePassage Through Baltimore (from Confederate War Etchings)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7989815/passage-through-baltimore-from-confederate-war-etchingsFree Image from public domain license