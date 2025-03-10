rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The question settled, E.B. & E.C. Kellogg (Firm), [1865?]
Save
Edit Image
catpublic domain cat illustrationvintage cats postercat questionvintage posterpublic domain lithograph catlithographposters public domain
Donation poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Donation poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686574/png-animals-art-bearView license
Lincoln. A pattern for pen wiper / E.B. & E.C. Kellogg, 245 Main St. Hartford, Ct ; F.P. Whiting, 87 Fulton St. New York.
Lincoln. A pattern for pen wiper / E.B. & E.C. Kellogg, 245 Main St. Hartford, Ct ; F.P. Whiting, 87 Fulton St. New York.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690611/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Toy sale poster template, editable kidcore design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Toy sale poster template, editable kidcore design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686655/png-animals-art-bearView license
Three little white kitties - their first mouse, Currier & Ives.
Three little white kitties - their first mouse, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689993/three-little-white-kitties-their-first-mouse-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
[Cat and three kittens playing with string and paper], Fenderich, Charles, artist (Childs & Inman, printer)
[Cat and three kittens playing with string and paper], Fenderich, Charles, artist (Childs & Inman, printer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688879/image-poster-art-string-vintage-cat-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Horror night poster template, editable text and design
Horror night poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11826506/horror-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The three jolly kittens - after the feast, Currier & Ives.
The three jolly kittens - after the feast, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689828/the-three-jolly-kittens-after-the-feast-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView license
[Two domestic cats fighting] / CF-. by Gottfried Mind (1768-1814)
[Two domestic cats fighting] / CF-. by Gottfried Mind (1768-1814)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690457/two-domestic-cats-fighting-cf-gottfried-mind-1768-1814Free Image from public domain license
Western film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Western film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView license
[Domestic cat with three kittens, playing] by Gottfried Mind (1768-1814)
[Domestic cat with three kittens, playing] by Gottfried Mind (1768-1814)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689220/domestic-cat-with-three-kittens-playing-gottfried-mind-1768-1814Free Image from public domain license
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView license
[Domestic cat napping with three playful kittens and a saucer on the right] by Gottfried Mind (1768-1814)
[Domestic cat napping with three playful kittens and a saucer on the right] by Gottfried Mind (1768-1814)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690128/image-gottfried-mind-vintage-cats-public-domain-cat-cc0Free Image from public domain license
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView license
[Domestic cat and kitten drinking milk from a saucer] / CF. by Gottfried Mind (1768-1814)
[Domestic cat and kitten drinking milk from a saucer] / CF. by Gottfried Mind (1768-1814)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689776/image-cat-milk-posterFree Image from public domain license
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView license
[Domestic cat on a stool playing with three kittens] by Gottfried Mind (1768-1814)
[Domestic cat on a stool playing with three kittens] by Gottfried Mind (1768-1814)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690125/image-cat-public-domain-vintage-cc0Free Image from public domain license
Pink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Pink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719039/png-advertisement-animal-artView license
[Domestic cat on a stool playing with three kittens] / C.F. by Gottfried Mind (1768-1814)
[Domestic cat on a stool playing with three kittens] / C.F. by Gottfried Mind (1768-1814)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689701/image-cat-gottfried-mind-cats-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11629419/vintage-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
[Domestic cat with three newborn kittens and a saucer of food on the left] by Gottfried Mind (1768-1814)
[Domestic cat with three newborn kittens and a saucer of food on the left] by Gottfried Mind (1768-1814)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690126/image-cat-art-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Jesus is risen poster template
Jesus is risen poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486874/jesus-risen-poster-templateView license
[Domestic cat standing on a block and a puppy with its front paws on the block] by Gottfried Mind (1768-1814)
[Domestic cat standing on a block and a puppy with its front paws on the block] by Gottfried Mind (1768-1814)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690127/image-cat-puppy-block-printsFree Image from public domain license
Women's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Women's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689263/png-art-black-blank-spaceView license
[Domestic cat eating while two kittens play] / CF-. by Gottfried Mind (1768-1814)
[Domestic cat eating while two kittens play] / CF-. by Gottfried Mind (1768-1814)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690316/image-vintage-poster-cat-art-cc0Free Image from public domain license
FAQs poster template, editable text & design
FAQs poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11554179/faqs-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Revolving Pictures, A Novel Colour Book with Dioramic Effects (ca. 1891–1899) published by E. P. Dutton and Company.…
Revolving Pictures, A Novel Colour Book with Dioramic Effects (ca. 1891–1899) published by E. P. Dutton and Company.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2425360/free-illustration-image-cat-book-vintage-animalFree Image from public domain license
Vintage music store poster template
Vintage music store poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790577/vintage-music-store-poster-templateView license
[Girl pushing cat in green wheelbarrow]
[Girl pushing cat in green wheelbarrow]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689846/girl-pushing-cat-green-wheelbarrowFree Image from public domain license
Halloween party poster template, editable text and design
Halloween party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910869/halloween-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Yard of cats
Yard of cats
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687781/yard-catsFree Image from public domain license
FAQ poster template, editable text and design
FAQ poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11849687/faq-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Cat family, c1870.
Cat family, c1870.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688672/cat-family-c1870Free Image from public domain license
Watermelon poster template, editable drawing design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Watermelon poster template, editable drawing design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757385/png-art-blank-space-blueView license
Full of fun
Full of fun
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689131/full-funFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Yard of cats
Yard of cats
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688514/yard-catsFree Image from public domain license
Coconut recipe poster template, editable text and design
Coconut recipe poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952759/coconut-recipe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
An armful
An armful
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688099/armfulFree Image from public domain license