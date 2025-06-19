Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagethure de thulstrupatlantal. prangvintage posterlithographatlanta vintageartvintageSiege of Atlanta / Thulstrup ; fac-simile print , L. Prang & Co., publisherView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 875 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 10121 x 7383 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLittle pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796647/little-pigs-animal-badge-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSheridan's ride / Thulstrup ; facsimile print , L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690616/sheridans-ride-thulstrup-facsimile-print-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseLittle pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796716/png-animal-background-badgeView licenseBattle of Allatoona Pass / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688736/battle-allatoona-pass-thulstrup-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseThree little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798779/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBattle of Shiloh / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691323/battle-shiloh-thulstrup-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseLittle pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798780/png-animal-background-badgeView licenseBattle of Antietam / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688716/battle-antietam-thulstrup-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseThree little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796713/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKearsarce and Alabama / J.O. Davidson., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691186/kearsarce-and-alabama-jo-davidson-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseBranding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henry Sandham, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23367836/image-baseball-person-sportsView licenseBattle of Port Hudson / J.O. Davidson ; Facsimile print , L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691338/image-prang-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseOpera show poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752205/png-antique-ariane-theatre-national-lopera-artView licenseLashed to the shrouds--Farragut passing the forts at Mobile, in his flagship Hartford / Prangs chromo ; after Theodore…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690602/image-vintage-poster-fortFree Image from public domain licenseCute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796721/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSiege of Atlantahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908583/siege-atlantaFree Image from public domain licenseCute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798781/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBattle of Spottsylvania [sic] / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690610/battle-spottsylvania-sic-thulstrup-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseWorldwide shipping service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12013570/worldwide-shipping-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBattle of Atlanta--Death of Gen. James B. McPherson--July 22d 1864--Army of the Tennessee engaged, Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690702/image-atlanta-tennessee-battleFree Image from public domain licenseAnatomy class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682107/anatomy-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGrant from West Point to Appomattox, an 1885 engraving presumably intended to commemorate Grant's achievements after his…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666859/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePublic service announcement poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12699656/public-service-announcement-poster-template-and-designView licenseBase ball / aquarelle print, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689015/base-ball-aquarelle-print-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseFloral fragrance poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23270401/image-paper-flower-leafView licenseEllsworth's campaign & barrack or dress uniforms. Plate 1 / published and lithographed by Edw. Mendel, 162 Lake St., Chicago.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690383/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseClassic collection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591076/classic-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHarper's Weekly, a pictorial history of the warhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649376/harpers-weekly-pictorial-history-the-warFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's perfume editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721105/womens-perfume-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseBattle of Gettysburg (1887) oil painting by Thure de Thulstrup.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11499526/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving recipe Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12013085/thanksgiving-recipe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBattle of Antietam Thulstrup. (1887) by Thulstrup, Thure dehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648662/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHistory of life poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138711/history-life-poster-templateView licenseBirds eye view of Lincoln U.S. General Hospital, Washington, D.C. / lith. by G. Sanders & Co., Balto.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690644/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAsian beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7830998/asian-beauty-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseBattle of Shiloh Thulstrup. (1888) by Thulstrup, Thure dehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649085/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball tryout Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771829/baseball-tryout-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDomestic sheep, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688653/domestic-sheep-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese fragrance editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725202/japanese-fragrance-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseWild turkey, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687945/wild-turkey-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license