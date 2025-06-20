Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage postercurrier & ivesartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationposterThe Battle of the Kings: 2:111/4-2:103/4, Currier & Ives.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 873 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 10392 x 7558 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarArt & flower Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537415/art-flower-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA main of cocks,--the first battle, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688950/main-cocks-the-first-battle-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseDog birthday poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12812515/dog-birthday-poster-templateView licenseBattle of Chancellorsville, Va. May, 3rd 1863, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691303/battle-chancellorsville-va-may-3rd-1863-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseFloral perfume Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11543955/floral-perfume-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe racing King salvator, mile record 1:35 1/2: by Prince Charlie Dam Salina by Lexington, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690579/image-currier-ives-lexington-cameronFree Image from public domain licenseDog birthday Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723481/dog-birthday-instagram-post-templateView licenseSpring flowers, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690464/spring-flowers-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseDog birthday Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12812520/dog-birthday-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe American national game of base ball. Grand match for the championship at the Elysian Fields, Hoboken, N.J. / lith. of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690395/image-baseball-vintage-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseDog birthday blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12812517/dog-birthday-blog-banner-templateView licenseFast trotters on a fast track, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690277/fast-trotters-fast-track-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseNew year cheers Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723487/new-year-cheers-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe lady's boquet, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689898/the-ladys-boquet-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licensePrint factory poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817809/print-factory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRipe fruits, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690365/ripe-fruits-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseThe flower vase, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688884/the-flower-vase-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licenseSacred to the memory of, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690545/sacred-the-memory-of-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseMy pony and dog, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689897/pony-and-dog-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050136/image-flower-leaves-treeView licenseThe killeries--Connemara, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689896/the-killeries-connemara-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseThe "queen of cattle": the "champion steer", Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690370/the-queen-cattle-the-champion-steer-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe masonic chart, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686745/the-masonic-chart-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseFruit vase, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688853/fruit-vase-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseBreathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseNoah's ark, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688305/noahs-ark-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseBlooming beauty poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032387/blooming-beauty-poster-templateView licenseRoll of honor, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689158/roll-honor-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseMassachusetts, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688332/massachusetts-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licensePrize fat cattle, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689049/prize-fat-cattle-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLexington: the great monarch of the turf and sire of racers, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689812/lexington-the-great-monarch-the-turf-and-sire-racers-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license