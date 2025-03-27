Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagel. prangthure de thulstrupvintage posterbattleartvintagepublic domainillustrationBattle of Shiloh / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisherView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 873 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 10062 x 7324 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLittle pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796647/little-pigs-animal-badge-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBattle of Allatoona Pass / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688736/battle-allatoona-pass-thulstrup-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseLittle pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798780/png-animal-background-badgeView licenseSheridan's ride / Thulstrup ; facsimile print , L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690616/sheridans-ride-thulstrup-facsimile-print-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseThree little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798779/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSiege of Atlanta / Thulstrup ; fac-simile print , L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691073/siege-atlanta-thulstrup-fac-simile-print-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseLittle pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796716/png-animal-background-badgeView licenseBattle of Port Hudson / J.O. Davidson ; Facsimile print , L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691338/image-prang-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseThree little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796713/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBattle of Antietam / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688716/battle-antietam-thulstrup-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseCute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796721/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBattle of Spottsylvania [sic] / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690610/battle-spottsylvania-sic-thulstrup-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseCute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798781/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBattle of Shiloh Thulstrup. (1888) by Thulstrup, Thure dehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649085/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseClassic collection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591076/classic-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBattle of Shiloh - April 6th 1862 / Cosack & Co. Lith. Buffalo & Chicago.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689272/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's perfume editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721105/womens-perfume-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseLashed to the shrouds--Farragut passing the forts at Mobile, in his flagship Hartford / Prangs chromo ; after Theodore…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690602/image-vintage-poster-fortFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese fragrance editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725202/japanese-fragrance-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseBattle of Mission [i.e., Missionary] Ridge, Nov. 25th, 1863 - presented with the compliments of the McCormick Harvesting…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690391/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOpera show poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752205/png-antique-ariane-theatre-national-lopera-artView licenseKearsarce and Alabama / J.O. Davidson., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691186/kearsarce-and-alabama-jo-davidson-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseAsian beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7830998/asian-beauty-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseGrant from West Point to Appomattox, an 1885 engraving presumably intended to commemorate Grant's achievements after his…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666859/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePray for peace poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11890073/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBattle of Gettysburg (1887) oil painting by Thure de Thulstrup.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11499526/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNow all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738633/png-7th-war-loan-now-all-together-1945-vintage-poster-cc-beall-america-americanView licenseBattle of Chancellorsville, Va. May, 3rd 1863, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691303/battle-chancellorsville-va-may-3rd-1863-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day & Normandy battle poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640664/d-day-normandy-battle-poster-templateView licenseBattle of Antietam Thulstrup. (1887) by Thulstrup, Thure dehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648662/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese perfume editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8039915/japanese-perfume-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseBattle of Pea Ridge, Ark., Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688568/battle-pea-ridge-ark-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese perfume editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725177/japanese-perfume-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseCapture of Fort Fisher, Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691321/capture-fort-fisher-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain licenseArt fest poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10623555/art-fest-poster-template-editable-text-designView license[Birds on pine boughs] / H.W. Herrick., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689554/birds-pine-boughs-hw-herrick-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseAutumn / JM [monogram] ; by J. Mazzanovich., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690625/autumn-monogram-mazzanovich-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640638/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView licenseNo. 43, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16166528/image-flower-crosses-artFree Image from public domain license