[Sleighing in New York] / T. Benecke 55.
Christmas & Santa editable greeting card template
Winter scene in Philadelphia
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Bird's eye view of the city of New York - chromo
Editable vintage Christmas illustration design element set
Grand birds eye view of the Great East River suspension bridge Connecting the cities of New York & Brooklyn : Showing also…
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Winter scene in Philadelphia, Philada. : Longacre & Co. Lith. 30 & 32 S. 7. St. Philada., [between 1870 and 1880]
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
H.A. Thomas & Wylie's interior view of the Hoffman House bar
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Tomb of General Ulysses S. Grant, Riverside Drive, New York City / Grant Wright, 1897.
Editable vintage Christmas illustration design element set
[Size comparison of ocean liner "Kaiser Wilhelm der Grosse" to Trinity Church, the St. Paul Building in New York, the…
Vintage Christmas illustration design element set, editable design
A glimpse of New York's dry goods district
Merry Christmas, editable Instagram post template
[Sleighs pulled by horses running through snow] / F.M. Lamb., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Santa's coming, editable Instagram post template
The city of greater New York / [...] Charles Hart.
Editable vintage Christmas illustration design element set
Firemen's Insurance Co. of the city of New York
Editable vintage Christmas design element set
City of New York / sketched and drawn on stone by C. Parsons., N. Currier (Firm)
Christmas gift, editable Instagram post template
New York, / print by G. Schlegel, 97 William St. N.Y.
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
New York Underwriters Agency. Cash assets $3,302,926
Vintage Christmas illustration design element set, editable design
New York / drawn by J. Bachmann ; print by G. Schlegel, 97 William St. N.Y.
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
New York / print by G. Schlegel, 97 William St. N.Y.
Victorian carriage, editable vintage transportation design set, remixed by rawpixel
The south prospect of the city of New York in America
Christmas magic poster template, editable text and design
A view of the Federal Hall of the City of New York, as appeared in the year 1797; with the adjacent buildings thereto / by…
Season's greetings poster template
J. & F.W. Ridgway, plumbers and hydraulic engineers, plumbers to the Croton Water Works, 145 Broadway, New York / drawn by…
Over the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
No. 39 Chambers St., New York, opposite the Rotunda, rebuilt on the scite [sic] of the (formerly) New York Bath / A.J.…
