Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage illustration public domainpostervintage sleighartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustration[Sleighing in New York] / T. Benecke 55.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 867 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9498 x 6865 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChristmas & Santa editable greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16550979/christmas-santa-editable-greeting-card-templateView licenseWinter scene in Philadelphiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689494/winter-scene-philadelphiaFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseBird's eye view of the city of New York - chromohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689609/birds-eye-view-the-city-new-york-chromoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Christmas illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546157/editable-vintage-christmas-illustration-design-element-setView licenseGrand birds eye view of the Great East River suspension bridge Connecting the cities of New York & Brooklyn : Showing also…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686832/image-new-york-bridge-poster-panoramaFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWinter scene in Philadelphia, Philada. : Longacre & Co. Lith. 30 & 32 S. 7. St. Philada., [between 1870 and 1880]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688734/image-scene-philadelphia-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseH.A. Thomas & Wylie's interior view of the Hoffman House barhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690717/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseTomb of General Ulysses S. Grant, Riverside Drive, New York City / Grant Wright, 1897.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691305/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Christmas illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15545657/editable-vintage-christmas-illustration-design-element-setView license[Size comparison of ocean liner "Kaiser Wilhelm der Grosse" to Trinity Church, the St. Paul Building in New York, the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687940/image-antique-prints-ocean-liner-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Christmas illustration design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16184145/vintage-christmas-illustration-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseA glimpse of New York's dry goods districthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691051/glimpse-new-yorks-dry-goods-districtFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas, editable Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16521309/merry-christmas-editable-instagram-post-templateView license[Sleighs pulled by horses running through snow] / F.M. Lamb., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690695/image-prang-running-horseFree Image from public domain licenseSanta's coming, editable Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16520247/santas-coming-editable-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe city of greater New York / [...] Charles Hart.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691369/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Christmas illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15545654/editable-vintage-christmas-illustration-design-element-setView licenseFiremen's Insurance Co. of the city of New Yorkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691364/firemens-insurance-co-the-city-new-yorkFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Christmas design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15945549/editable-vintage-christmas-design-element-setView licenseCity of New York / sketched and drawn on stone by C. Parsons., N. Currier (Firm)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691375/image-newyork-new-york-public-domain-art-print-city-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas gift, editable Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519409/christmas-gift-editable-instagram-post-templateView licenseNew York, / print by G. Schlegel, 97 William St. N.Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690697/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseNew York Underwriters Agency. Cash assets $3,302,926https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691324/image-art-vintage-firesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Christmas illustration design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16184218/vintage-christmas-illustration-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseNew York / drawn by J. Bachmann ; print by G. Schlegel, 97 William St. N.Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691175/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licenseNew York / print by G. Schlegel, 97 William St. N.Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690631/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian carriage, editable vintage transportation design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059379/png-amos-antique-artView licenseThe south prospect of the city of New York in Americahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688832/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas magic poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789143/christmas-magic-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA view of the Federal Hall of the City of New York, as appeared in the year 1797; with the adjacent buildings thereto / by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690677/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSeason's greetings poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814368/seasons-greetings-poster-templateView licenseJ. & F.W. Ridgway, plumbers and hydraulic engineers, plumbers to the Croton Water Works, 145 Broadway, New York / drawn by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691372/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOver the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView licenseNo. 39 Chambers St., New York, opposite the Rotunda, rebuilt on the scite [sic] of the (formerly) New York Bath / A.J.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689133/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license