rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Firemen's Insurance Co. of the city of New York
Save
Edit Image
firemenlithographvintage photosvintage advertising postervintage posternew york citypublic domain advertisementnewyork
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723459/png-abstract-airplane-americaView license
New York Underwriters Agency. Cash assets $3,302,926
New York Underwriters Agency. Cash assets $3,302,926
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691324/image-art-vintage-firesFree Image from public domain license
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView license
The city of greater New York / [...] Charles Hart.
The city of greater New York / [...] Charles Hart.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691369/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView license
City of New York / sketched and drawn on stone by C. Parsons., N. Currier (Firm)
City of New York / sketched and drawn on stone by C. Parsons., N. Currier (Firm)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691375/image-newyork-new-york-public-domain-art-print-city-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
New property poster template, editable text and design
New property poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724832/new-property-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
J. & F.W. Ridgway, plumbers and hydraulic engineers, plumbers to the Croton Water Works, 145 Broadway, New York / drawn by…
J. & F.W. Ridgway, plumbers and hydraulic engineers, plumbers to the Croton Water Works, 145 Broadway, New York / drawn by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691372/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
A view of the Federal Hall of the City of New York, as appeared in the year 1797; with the adjacent buildings thereto / by…
A view of the Federal Hall of the City of New York, as appeared in the year 1797; with the adjacent buildings thereto / by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690677/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Tomb of General Ulysses S. Grant, Riverside Drive, New York City / Grant Wright, 1897.
Tomb of General Ulysses S. Grant, Riverside Drive, New York City / Grant Wright, 1897.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691305/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Mardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and design
Mardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980854/mardi-gras-parade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Saint Nicholas Society of the city of New York founded February XXVIII - MDCCCXXXV, J. Ottman Lithographic Company…
The Saint Nicholas Society of the city of New York founded February XXVIII - MDCCCXXXV, J. Ottman Lithographic Company…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690332/image-vintage-poster-public-domain-postersFree Image from public domain license
Customer service poster template, editable text and design
Customer service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A glimpse of New York's dry goods district
A glimpse of New York's dry goods district
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691051/glimpse-new-yorks-dry-goods-districtFree Image from public domain license
Yummy cheesecake editable poster template, bakery shop ad
Yummy cheesecake editable poster template, bakery shop ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7663242/yummy-cheesecake-editable-poster-template-bakery-shopView license
New York, / print by G. Schlegel, 97 William St. N.Y.
New York, / print by G. Schlegel, 97 William St. N.Y.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690697/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Helpline poster template, editable text and design
Helpline poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758462/helpline-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
New York / print by G. Schlegel, 97 William St. N.Y.
New York / print by G. Schlegel, 97 William St. N.Y.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690631/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Carnival Day poster template, editable text and design
Carnival Day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979174/carnival-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
No. 39 Chambers St., New York, opposite the Rotunda, rebuilt on the scite [sic] of the (formerly) New York Bath / A.J.…
No. 39 Chambers St., New York, opposite the Rotunda, rebuilt on the scite [sic] of the (formerly) New York Bath / A.J.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689133/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
New York flight Facebook post template, editable text and design
New York flight Facebook post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22020568/new-york-flight-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
New York / drawn by J. Bachmann ; print by G. Schlegel, 97 William St. N.Y.
New York / drawn by J. Bachmann ; print by G. Schlegel, 97 William St. N.Y.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691175/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Shipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Shipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826165/png-america-art-bigView license
The south prospect of the city of New York in America
The south prospect of the city of New York in America
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688832/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Statue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Statue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView license
Grand birds eye view of the Great East River suspension bridge Connecting the cities of New York & Brooklyn : Showing also…
Grand birds eye view of the Great East River suspension bridge Connecting the cities of New York & Brooklyn : Showing also…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686832/image-new-york-bridge-poster-panoramaFree Image from public domain license
Dance competition poster template, editable text and design
Dance competition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12039088/dance-competition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bird's eye view of the city of New York - chromo
Bird's eye view of the city of New York - chromo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689609/birds-eye-view-the-city-new-york-chromoFree Image from public domain license
Ancient architecture poster template, editable text and design
Ancient architecture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11735288/ancient-architecture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Firemens equipments, H.T. Gratacap, No. 143 Grand St., New York
Firemens equipments, H.T. Gratacap, No. 143 Grand St., New York
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688561/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with retro elements on a textured background editable design
Vintage collage with retro elements on a textured background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22544166/image-background-flower-png-starView license
[Sleighing in New York] / T. Benecke 55.
[Sleighing in New York] / T. Benecke 55.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691356/sleighing-new-york-benecke-55Free Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with retro elements, customizable design
Vintage collage with retro elements, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22541565/vintage-collage-with-retro-elementsView license
The great East River suspension bridge--Connecting the cities of New York and Brooklyn / Parsons & Atwater, del., Currier &…
The great East River suspension bridge--Connecting the cities of New York and Brooklyn / Parsons & Atwater, del., Currier &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691111/image-new-york-currier-ives-illustration-cityFree Image from public domain license
Travel cat, vintage train surreal escapism collage art remix, editable design
Travel cat, vintage train surreal escapism collage art remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672558/travel-cat-vintage-train-surreal-escapism-collage-art-remix-editable-designView license
The wonderful East-River suspension bridge connecting the great cities of New York and Brooklyn
The wonderful East-River suspension bridge connecting the great cities of New York and Brooklyn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690137/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Rectangle png shape mockup, New York from the Shelton transparent background
Rectangle png shape mockup, New York from the Shelton transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9758051/rectangle-png-shape-mockup-new-york-from-the-shelton-transparent-backgroundView license
Sign announcing an auction to sell Washington Market / World Telegram & Sun photo by Walter Albertin.
Sign announcing an auction to sell Washington Market / World Telegram & Sun photo by Walter Albertin.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747173/photo-image-vintage-sun-public-domainFree Image from public domain license