Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagelithographvintage postertrentonstate capitol lithographartvintagepublic domainillustrationState Capitol of New Jersey at Trenton. Built 1794. Altered & enlarged 1845 & 46 / H. Whateley ; John Notman, Phila, archt. ; H. Whateley, del. ; T. Sinclair's lith., Philada.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 845 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8590 x 6048 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSan Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView licenseDiploma awarded by the People's Agricultural Society of West Jersey / P.S. Duval & Son's Lith. Pa. ; J. Queen del., P.S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689489/image-diploma-queen-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640594/d-day-anniversary-festival-poster-templateView licenseEast view of Philadelphia, Pennsylva. and part of Camden, New Jersey / drawn from nature by A. Kollner ; lithy. of A.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690687/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVeterans day, USA poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640634/veterans-day-usa-poster-templateView license[Two fossils, Fig. 3 and Fig. 4] / C. Fenderich del. ; P.S. Duval, Lith. Phila., Duval, Peter S., 1804 or 1805-1886https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690560/image-vintage-poster-illustrated-antiqueFree Image from public domain licenseWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseMasonic temple / lith. J.J. Wynkoop, 154 S. 4th St., Phila.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690619/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLos Angeles poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727038/png-air-travel-america-americanView licenseNew York State Capitol, Albany, New York: exterior. Photograph, ca. 1880.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14012341/new-york-state-capitol-albany-new-york-exterior-photograph-ca-1880Free Image from public domain licenseWashington, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726244/png-america-american-architectureView licenseNew York State Capitol, Albany, New York: interior, a highly ornate room. Photograph, ca. 1880.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13971157/photo-image-person-church-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNew York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView licenseGeneral Andrew Jacksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8049749/general-andrew-jacksonFree Image from public domain licenseBlooming beauty poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032387/blooming-beauty-poster-templateView licenseChocolate Pothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7951074/chocolate-potFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCapitol of New Jersey in Trenton, from the General Government and State Capitol Buildings series (N14) for Allen & Ginter…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183579/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage art people element set, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22331489/image-transparent-png-cartoonView licenseVasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906884/vaseFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587479/vote-now-instagram-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBowlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7883408/bowlFree Image from public domain licenseHelpline poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758462/helpline-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePitcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913993/pitcherFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage set elements, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22327904/image-background-transparent-pngView licensePitcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913992/pitcherFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWall paper manufactory of Janeway & Carpender, New Brunswick, N.J. / Chas. Hart lith., 36 Vesey St., N.Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690544/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910869/halloween-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBird's eye view of Philadelphia / J. Bachman, del. & lith., P.S. Duval & Son (printer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691361/image-philadelphia-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681108/spring-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePlaquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938006/plaqueFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licensePennington & Cos. aerial steam ship or composite ballon / lith. of P.S. Duval, Philada., Duval, Peter S., 1804 or 1805-1886https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688983/image-vintage-poster-aircraft-ballonFree Image from public domain licenseVintage ephemera collage with retro elements, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406622/image-wallpaper-background-desktopView licenseBrighton Beach Race Course / N.Y. Lith. Co. 198 Fulton St. N.Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691335/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView licensePlatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7871937/plateFree Image from public domain licenseVintage art people element set, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22330723/image-transparent-png-cartoonView licenseCharleston, S.C. custom house / C.C. Kuchel ; P.S. Duval & Co.'s Steam Lith. Press, Philada.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691119/image-steam-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license