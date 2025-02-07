Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese chrysanthemum flower illustrationjapanjapanese chrysanthemumflowerstickerartvintagedesignVintage chrysanthemums psd. Remastered by rawpixel.MorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.PSDJPEGPSD 2721 x 2721 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2721 x 2721 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVibrant Japanese art, editable remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725578/vibrant-japanese-art-editable-remix-setView licenseVintage chrysanthemums. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691466/image-flower-art-vintageView licenseVibrant Japanese art, editable remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12728233/vibrant-japanese-art-editable-remix-setView licenseVintage chrysanthemums png on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691453/png-flower-stickerView licenseAuthentic Japan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13166666/authentic-japan-poster-templateView licenseJapanese chrysanthemum psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7720037/psd-flower-sticker-vintageView licenseTravel to Japan blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517749/travel-japan-blog-banner-templateView licenseHokusai's chrysanthemum psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7825709/psd-flower-sticker-artView licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670145/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHokusai's chrysanthemum psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7825708/psd-flower-sticker-artView licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670216/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHokusai's chrysanthemum psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7825710/psd-flower-sticker-artView licenseSpring flower fair Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702826/spring-flower-fair-instagram-post-templateView licenseVintage chrysanthemums psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7705050/psd-flower-plants-stickerView licenseVintage cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670025/vintage-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage chrysanthemums, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16645040/vintage-chrysanthemums-vintage-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage gold cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670167/vintage-gold-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage hibiscus psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7672077/psd-flower-plants-stickerView licenseAuthentic Japan Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702713/authentic-japan-instagram-post-templateView licenseVintage hibiscus psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7672078/psd-flower-plants-stickerView licenseAuthentic Japan Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13166740/authentic-japan-facebook-story-templateView licenseJapanese woman picking chrysanthemum psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7663669/psd-flower-sticker-artView licenseEditable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7941677/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseVintage morning glories psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7730368/psd-flower-sticker-artView licenseJapanese Autumn flowers ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670161/japanese-autumn-flowers-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJapanese white flowers psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7819605/psd-flower-sticker-artView licenseJapanese Autumn flowers ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670151/japanese-autumn-flowers-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChinese chrysanthemum (1633–1690) vintage painting. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642668/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt & flower poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13266305/art-flower-poster-templateView licenseHokusai’s pink flower psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7685501/psd-flower-sticker-gradientView licenseBotanical market blog banner template, original art illustration from Ogawa Kazumasa, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23150122/png-flower-leavesView licenseVintage Hokusai's gold flower psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7824910/psd-aesthetic-flower-stickerView licenseAuthentic Japan blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13166603/authentic-japan-blog-banner-templateView licenseVintage cassia blossom psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7692217/psd-flower-sticker-artView licenseBuddhist center poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView licenseJapanese cherry blossom psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7824467/psd-flower-sticker-artView licenseEditable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7941486/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseHokusai’s Japanese flower psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7667692/psd-flower-sticker-artView licenseFloral design Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686309/floral-design-instagram-post-templateView licenseVintage Hokusai's flower psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7824902/psd-flower-sticker-artView license