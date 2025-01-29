Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageabacusmathmathematicsdesigneducationcollage elementscolorfulgraphicColorful abacus, isolated object image psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 3490 x 2790 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 959 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3490 x 2790 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarScience & math lessons poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11729857/science-math-lessons-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseColorful abacus, isolated object imagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7672694/colorful-abacus-isolated-object-imageView licenseMath education Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946101/math-education-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseColorful abacus png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7692443/png-sticker-elementsView licenseScience & math lessons poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11960742/science-math-lessons-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWooden vintage abacus design resourcehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2362588/premium-photo-image-abacus-advertisement-ancientView licenseMath textbook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14447927/math-textbook-cover-templateView licenseWooden vintage abacus mockup design resourcehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2362548/premium-illustration-psd-abacus-count-math-wallpaperView licenseKids education Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946372/kids-education-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWooden vintage abacus design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2362563/free-illustration-png-calculator-math-oldView licenseScience & math lessons poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11775614/science-math-lessons-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVintage wooden abacus for calculations.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19114979/vintage-wooden-abacus-for-calculationsView licenseScience & math lessons Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11775613/science-math-lessons-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePNG Vintage wooden abacus for calculations.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18770752/png-vintage-wooden-abacus-for-calculationsView licenseScience & math lessons Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9863211/science-math-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePNG Colorful abacus for playful learning.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20321766/png-colorful-abacus-for-playful-learningView licenseMaths tutor needed Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198276/maths-tutor-needed-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseColorful abacus for playful learning.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20894545/colorful-abacus-for-playful-learningView licenseScience & math lessons poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758473/science-math-lessons-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseColorful abacus for educational learning.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20592165/colorful-abacus-for-educational-learningView licenseScience & math lessons poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11831733/science-math-lessons-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVintage abacus with wooden beads.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19114766/vintage-abacus-with-wooden-beadsView licenseScience & math lessons post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11316757/science-math-lessons-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePNG Vintage abacus with wooden beads.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18688506/png-vintage-abacus-with-wooden-beadsView licenseScience & math lessons Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11960746/science-math-lessons-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseColorful abacus educational tool illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20892885/colorful-abacus-educational-tool-illustrationView licenseScience & math lessons Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11960738/science-math-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePNG Colorful abacus educational tool illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20322170/png-colorful-abacus-educational-tool-illustrationView licenseMaths tutor needed Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730156/maths-tutor-needed-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePNG Colorful educational wooden abacus toy.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19470053/png-colorful-educational-wooden-abacus-toyView licenseScience & math lessons blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11201354/science-math-lessons-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseColorful educational counting toolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20308203/colorful-educational-counting-toolView licenseMath education Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982379/math-education-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage European style abacus engravinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/556508/vintage-abacus-illustrationView licenseInternational school Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10232481/international-school-instagram-post-templateView licenseColorful educational wooden abacus toy.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20303212/colorful-educational-wooden-abacus-toyView licenseScience & math lessons Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11311040/science-math-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseColorful educational counting toyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20345811/colorful-educational-counting-toyView licenseScience & math lessons post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9577034/science-math-lessons-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePNG Colorful educational counting toyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19540125/png-colorful-educational-counting-toyView license