Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefruitdesignfoodlemoncollage elementsproductgraphicshealthHalf lemon fruit collage element psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 3736 x 3736 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3736 x 3736 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJuice label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14479577/juice-label-template-editable-designView licenseHalf lemon fruit isolated on off white designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7694603/half-lemon-fruit-isolated-off-white-designView licenseFamous quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899975/famous-quote-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLemon fruit isolated on off white designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7675409/lemon-fruit-isolated-off-white-designView licensePesto label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14503621/pesto-label-template-editable-designView licenseHalf lemon fruit isolated on off white designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7675429/half-lemon-fruit-isolated-off-white-designView licenseLemonade label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14488966/lemonade-label-template-editable-designView licenseLemon fruit collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7698153/lemon-fruit-collage-element-psdView licenseFood Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9737827/food-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHalf lemon fruit collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7694595/half-lemon-fruit-collage-element-psdView licenseVitamin C poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11795010/vitamin-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLemon isolated on off white designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7675372/lemon-isolated-off-white-designView licenseEditable tropical yellow fruit design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15218451/editable-tropical-yellow-fruit-design-element-setView licenseLemon collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543628/lemon-collage-element-psdView licenseThe ZEST! poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900000/the-zest-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePng half lemon fruit sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7694598/png-sticker-elementsView licenseEditable tropical yellow fruit design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15218630/editable-tropical-yellow-fruit-design-element-setView licenseLemon fruit isolated on off white designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7694604/lemon-fruit-isolated-off-white-designView licenseGives you lemons Facebook ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713302/gives-you-lemons-facebook-template-editable-text-designView licenseLemon fruit png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7698152/lemon-fruit-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseTropical fruit fair Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11928653/tropical-fruit-fair-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePng half lemon fruit sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7692445/png-sticker-elementsView licenseEditable tropical yellow fruit design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15218484/editable-tropical-yellow-fruit-design-element-setView licensePesto label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14803591/pesto-label-templateView licenseGlazed donuts label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14488404/glazed-donuts-label-template-editable-designView licenseLemon fruit collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7694596/lemon-fruit-collage-element-psdView licenseEditable lemon soda, food business remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703291/editable-lemon-soda-food-business-remixView licenseLemon png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543627/lemon-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseFresh lemonade Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11828599/fresh-lemonade-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLemon slice png clipart, organic fruit on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6151519/png-sticker-collageView licenseSale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11795603/sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSummer sale poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14774119/summer-sale-poster-templateView licenseEditable tropical yellow fruit design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15218478/editable-tropical-yellow-fruit-design-element-setView licenseDetailed hand drawn fresh mixed citrus sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2328518/premium-illustration-psd-lime-blank-space-citrusView licenseFamous quote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12676173/famous-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLemon collage element, fruit torn paper design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6751880/psd-torn-paper-textureView licenseFresh lemonade poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686912/fresh-lemonade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDetailed hand drawn fresh mixed citrus sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2328509/premium-illustration-psd-lemon-lime-citrusView licenseGives you lemons blog banner template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713287/gives-you-lemons-blog-banner-template-customizable-designView licenseDetailed hand drawn fresh mixed citrus sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2328530/premium-illustration-psd-lemon-lime-citrusView license