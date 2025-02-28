Edit ImageCropton2SaveSaveEdit Imagekoijapanese koi fishkoi carpvintage koiorange japaneseanimalfishvintageKoi fish, vintage Japanese animal illustration psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarOhara Koson's editable Common and Golden Carp. Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909837/png-1900s-20th-century-animalView licenseKoi fish, vintage Japanese animal illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7608664/psd-vintage-illustration-orangeView licenseTraditional art class poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696427/traditional-art-class-poster-templateView licenseJapanese Koi carp fish, vintage illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8546408/japanese-koi-carp-fish-vintage-illustration-psdView licenseVintage exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696447/vintage-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseKoi fish, vintage Japanese animal illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7606651/psd-vintage-purple-illustrationView licenseTraditional art class Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12877990/traditional-art-class-instagram-post-templateView licenseKoi fish, vintage Japanese animal illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7608133/psd-vintage-purple-illustrationView licenseKoi carp fish background, Japanese oriental illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8546071/koi-carp-fish-background-japanese-oriental-illustration-editable-designView licenseJapanese Koi carp fish, vintage illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8546403/japanese-koi-carp-fish-vintage-illustration-psdView licenseKoi carp fish background, Japanese oriental illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8546217/koi-carp-fish-background-japanese-oriental-illustration-editable-designView licenseKoi fish, vintage Japanese animal illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696924/koi-fish-vintage-japanese-animal-illustrationView licenseKoi carp fish background, Japanese oriental illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8189199/koi-carp-fish-background-japanese-oriental-illustration-editable-designView licenseKoi fish, vintage Japanese animal illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696920/koi-fish-vintage-japanese-animal-illustrationView licenseKoi carp fish background, Japanese oriental illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8546225/koi-carp-fish-background-japanese-oriental-illustration-editable-designView licenseJapanese Koi carp fish, vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8546404/japanese-koi-carp-fish-vintage-illustrationView licenseKoi carp fish background, Japanese oriental illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7597913/koi-carp-fish-background-japanese-oriental-illustration-editable-designView licenseKoi fish png sticker, vintage Japanese animal illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7608657/png-sticker-artView licenseKoi carp fish background, Japanese oriental illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8191018/koi-carp-fish-background-japanese-oriental-illustration-editable-designView licenseKoi fish png sticker, vintage Japanese animal illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696269/png-sticker-artView licenseKoi carp fish editable element, Japanese oriental illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8546205/koi-carp-fish-editable-element-japanese-oriental-illustrationView licenseKoi fish, vintage Japanese animal illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696927/koi-fish-vintage-japanese-animal-illustrationView licenseTraditional art class Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12877975/traditional-art-class-instagram-story-templateView licenseKoi fish, vintage Japanese animal illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696965/koi-fish-vintage-japanese-animal-illustrationView licenseKoi carp fish background, Japanese oriental illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8546198/koi-carp-fish-background-japanese-oriental-illustration-editable-designView licenseJapanese Koi carp fish, vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8546401/japanese-koi-carp-fish-vintage-illustrationView licenseKoi carp fish editable element, Japanese oriental illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8546191/koi-carp-fish-editable-element-japanese-oriental-illustrationView licenseKoi carp fish background, Japanese oriental illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8208857/image-background-aesthetic-vintageView licenseKoi carp fish background, Japanese oriental illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614614/koi-carp-fish-background-japanese-oriental-illustration-editable-designView licenseKoi carp fish background, Japanese oriental illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8208874/image-background-aesthetic-vintageView licenseTraditional art class blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12878015/traditional-art-class-blog-banner-templateView licenseKoi carp fish background, Japanese oriental illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8546453/image-background-aesthetic-vintageView licenseKoi fish animal set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080809/koi-fish-animal-set-editable-design-elementView licenseKoi carp fish background, Japanese oriental illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8546430/image-background-aesthetic-vintageView licenseTraditional Koi fish background, Japanese animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929795/traditional-koi-fish-background-japanese-animal-illustration-editable-designView licenseKoi carp fish background, Japanese oriental illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8208842/image-background-aesthetic-vintageView licenseTraditional Koi fish background, Japanese animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042278/traditional-koi-fish-background-japanese-animal-illustration-editable-designView licenseKoi carp fish background, Japanese oriental illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8546436/image-background-aesthetic-vintageView licenseKoi fish, Japanese editable community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702282/koi-fish-japanese-editable-community-remixView licenseKoi carp fish background, Japanese oriental illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8546455/image-background-aesthetic-vintageView license