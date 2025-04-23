Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageplay doughmodel clayart sculpture pinkcutefishdesignpinkcollage elementPink plasticine shark and fish psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 3952 x 2223 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 675 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3952 x 2223 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarClay flower garden yellow background, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9969482/clay-flower-garden-yellow-background-customizable-designView licensePlasticine shark and fish psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7697667/plasticine-shark-and-fish-psdView licenseClay flower garden blue background, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9968364/clay-flower-garden-blue-background-customizable-designView licensePink plasticine shark and fish isolated imagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7697660/pink-plasticine-shark-and-fish-isolated-imageView licenseClay flower garden blue background, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9968377/clay-flower-garden-blue-background-customizable-designView licensePink plasticine shark png fish, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7697678/png-sticker-pinkView licenseClay flower garden yellow background, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9969486/clay-flower-garden-yellow-background-customizable-designView licensePlasticine shark and fish isolated imagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7684688/plasticine-shark-and-fish-isolated-imageView licensePlasticine clay white desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832101/plasticine-clay-white-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licensePlasticine shark png fish, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696559/plasticine-shark-png-fish-transparent-backgroundView licensePlasticine clay purple textured background, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10041379/plasticine-clay-purple-textured-background-customizable-designView licensePink arrow clay texture psd pointing right hand craft graphic for kidshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3678168/free-illustration-psd-arrow-bent-clayView licensePlasticine clay purple desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10041404/plasticine-clay-purple-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licensePink arrow clay texture psd pointing right hand craft graphic for kidshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3679381/free-illustration-psd-arrow-clay-artView licensePlasticine clay white textured background, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832099/plasticine-clay-white-textured-background-customizable-designView licenseClay wavy shape psd in pink handmade creative arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3678792/free-illustration-psd-abstract-border-clayView licensePlasticine clay white textured background, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9840709/plasticine-clay-white-textured-background-customizable-designView licensePink arrow clay texture psd pointing up hand craft graphic for kidshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3679248/free-illustration-psd-arrow-clay-artView licensePlasticine clay blue textured background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10039370/plasticine-clay-blue-textured-background-editable-designView licensePiggy bank clay icon psd cute handmade finance creative craft graphichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3553342/free-illustration-psd-bank-banking-businessView licenseAbstract shape clay purple background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9969865/abstract-shape-clay-purple-background-editable-designView licenseClay irregular shape psd in pink handmade creative arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3678980/free-illustration-psd-abstract-blank-space-clayView licensePlasticine clay white iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832102/plasticine-clay-white-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseClay irregular shape psd in yellow handmade creative arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3797548/free-illustration-psd-abstract-clay-artView licenseAbstract shape clay yellow background, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9891622/abstract-shape-clay-yellow-background-customizable-designView licenseYellow star clay craft psd cute handmade creative art graphichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3485051/free-illustration-psd-award-clay-artView licenseAbstract clay yellow desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9891744/abstract-clay-yellow-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseAbstract shape clay craft psd irregular textured shape in green DIY creative arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3475565/free-illustration-psd-abstract-border-clayView licenseKids clay frame pink background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9846584/kids-clay-frame-pink-background-editable-designView licenseCute star dry clay psd yellow graphic for kidshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3482296/free-illustration-psd-award-clay-artView licensePlasticine clay purple iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10041456/plasticine-clay-purple-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseClay U shape psd in orange handmade creative arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3485181/free-illustration-psd-abstract-clay-artView licenseBright smiles, go with style Facebook post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23520105/bright-smiles-with-style-facebook-post-template-editable-textView licenseClay design PSD effect photoshop add-onhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3863635/clay-design-psd-effect-photoshop-add-onView licenseKids clay frame pink background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9846581/kids-clay-frame-pink-background-editable-designView licensePink squiggle shape clay collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9898301/pink-squiggle-shape-clay-collage-element-psdView licenseAbstract shape clay purple background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9969867/abstract-shape-clay-purple-background-editable-designView licenseCute star dry clay psd orange graphic for kidshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3797552/free-illustration-psd-award-clay-artView licenseAbstract shape clay yellow background, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9891716/abstract-shape-clay-yellow-background-customizable-designView licenseYellow sun clay craft psd cute handmade creative art graphichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3485179/free-illustration-psd-bright-brightness-clayView license