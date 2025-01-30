Edit ImageCrop28SaveSaveEdit Imagexmaschristmas design elementchristmaspresentchristmas giftgiftchristmas gift boxgift boxChristmas present box png sticker, transparent backgroundMoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoPNGLow Resolution 640 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1862 x 2328 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable Christmas kids design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15946579/editable-christmas-kids-design-element-setView licenseChristmas present box, isolated object image psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7701739/christmas-present-box-isolated-object-image-psdView licenseChristmas gift box mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13201473/christmas-gift-box-mockup-editable-designView licenseWrapped gift png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7720034/wrapped-gift-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseEditable 3d Santa Claus shopping design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15777036/editable-santa-claus-shopping-design-element-setView licenseRed gift png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7774101/red-gift-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseEditable 3d Santa Claus shopping design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15777120/editable-santa-claus-shopping-design-element-setView licensePNG gold Christmas present, collage element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9256397/png-xmas-goldView licenseEditable 3d Santa Claus shopping design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15777049/editable-santa-claus-shopping-design-element-setView licenseWrapped gift collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7774160/wrapped-gift-collage-element-psdView licenseEditable watercolor Christmas tree design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15435013/editable-watercolor-christmas-tree-design-element-setView licenseGift box with red ribbonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17135052/gift-box-with-red-ribbonView licenseEditable watercolor Christmas tree design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15435135/editable-watercolor-christmas-tree-design-element-setView licenseChristmas gift png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7754177/png-xmas-stickerView licenseEditable watercolor Christmas tree design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15545826/editable-watercolor-christmas-tree-design-element-setView licenseWrapped gift png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7561911/wrapped-gift-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseCute gift box mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13168273/cute-gift-box-mockup-editable-designView licenseBirthday gift png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7773996/birthday-gift-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseEditable watercolor Christmas tree design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15434874/editable-watercolor-christmas-tree-design-element-setView licenseWrapped gift collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7774063/wrapped-gift-collage-element-psdView licenseHoliday gifts Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723411/holiday-gifts-instagram-post-templateView licenseChristmas present box png, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9159559/christmas-present-box-png-transparent-backgroundView licenseEditable 3d Santa Claus shopping design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15777055/editable-santa-claus-shopping-design-element-setView licenseChristmas present box png, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198830/christmas-present-box-png-transparent-backgroundView licenseChristmas present opening flyer template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8836890/christmas-present-opening-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView licenseWrapped gift collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7720036/wrapped-gift-collage-element-psdView licenseMerry Christmas Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723415/merry-christmas-instagram-post-templateView licenseSilver gift collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7754233/silver-gift-collage-element-psdView licenseChristmas market poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12991162/christmas-market-poster-templateView licenseChristmas gift on white backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7774180/christmas-gift-white-backgroundView licenseEditable watercolor Christmas tree design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546083/editable-watercolor-christmas-tree-design-element-setView licenseBirthday present, festive illustration design, collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5980894/psd-christmas-aesthetic-celebrationView licenseChristmas present opening poster template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8836902/christmas-present-opening-poster-template-customizable-designView licensePink present, festive illustration design, collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5980704/psd-christmas-aesthetic-pinkView licenseChristmas gift box mockup, editable packaginghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9746234/christmas-gift-box-mockup-editable-packagingView licensePink present, festive illustration design, collage element vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5979517/vector-christmas-aesthetic-pinkView licenseEditable watercolor Christmas tree design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15435033/editable-watercolor-christmas-tree-design-element-setView licenseChristmas gift boxes png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080867/png-collage-stickerView licenseEditable Christmas ornaments design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330218/editable-christmas-ornaments-design-element-setView licenseChristmas present sticker, festive illustration design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5979454/vector-christmas-aesthetic-celebrationView license