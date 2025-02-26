Edit ImageCropAdjima2SaveSaveEdit Imagecocktailmargaritapink cocktailpink lemonadedesignpinkdesign elementpartyPink margarita beverage collage element psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 2858 x 4000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 857 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2858 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBar Instagram ad template, editable social media post designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8684408/bar-instagram-template-editable-social-media-post-designView licensePink margarita beverage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7704885/pink-margarita-beverage-illustrationView licenseBar blog banner template, funky editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8692669/bar-blog-banner-template-funky-editable-designView licenseAlcohol drinks png sticker, colorful remix, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7709204/png-sticker-sparkleView licenseLiquor Instagram story template, editable text and funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8692588/liquor-instagram-story-template-editable-text-and-funky-designView licenseAlcohol drinks, colorful remix clip arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7709209/alcohol-drinks-colorful-remix-clip-artView licenseLiquor Instagram ad template, editable social media post designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8684407/liquor-instagram-template-editable-social-media-post-designView licenseAlcohol drinks, fun remixed backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7762417/alcohol-drinks-fun-remixed-backgroundView licenseBar Instagram story template, editable text and funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8692670/bar-instagram-story-template-editable-text-and-funky-designView licensePink margarita png 3D sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7704892/png-sticker-elementView licenseHappy New Year Instagram ad template, editable social media post designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8684406/happy-new-year-instagram-template-editable-social-media-post-designView licenseLadies night Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981971/ladies-night-instagram-post-templateView licenseAlcohol drinks, colorful editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7707854/alcohol-drinks-colorful-editable-remix-designView licenseFestive New Year celebration poster 2026 template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20261523/festive-new-year-celebration-poster-2026-template-designView licenseHappy New Year Instagram story template, editable text and funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8684458/happy-new-year-instagram-story-template-editable-text-and-funky-designView licenseFestive drinks celebrate New Year 2026 template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20261524/festive-drinks-celebrate-new-year-2026-template-designView licenseLiquor blog banner template, funky editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8692584/liquor-blog-banner-template-funky-editable-designView licenseFestive New Year celebration flyer 2026 template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20261525/festive-new-year-celebration-flyer-2026-template-designView licenseHappy New Year blog banner template, funky editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8684457/happy-new-year-blog-banner-template-funky-editable-designView licenseMargarita cocktail sticker, alcoholic beverage doodle psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5977548/psd-sticker-blue-collageView licenseLadies night Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9625227/ladies-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCocktail drink illustration collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698223/cocktail-drink-illustration-collage-element-psdView licenseMargarita menu Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591311/margarita-menu-instagram-post-templateView licenseLime margarita cocktail collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9222570/lime-margarita-cocktail-collage-element-psdView licenseFloral bistro poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547693/floral-bistro-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseCocktail collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7647225/psd-celebration-illustrations-public-domainView licenseMargarita time Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679150/margarita-time-instagram-post-templateView licenseAesthetic colorful cocktail background, rainbow designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8559163/image-background-texture-aestheticView licenseLiquor blog banner template, editable business designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7773831/liquor-blog-banner-template-editable-business-designView licenseLemon margarita, cocktail paper element white borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531709/lemon-margarita-cocktail-paper-element-white-borderView licenseLiquor Facebook ad template, editable business designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721139/liquor-facebook-template-editable-business-designView licenseLime margarita cocktail, isolated imagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9100005/lime-margarita-cocktail-isolated-imageView licenseLiquor Facebook story template, editable business designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722519/liquor-facebook-story-template-editable-business-designView licenseAesthetic colorful cocktail background, rainbow designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8559162/image-background-texture-aestheticView licenseLiquor twitter header template, editable advertisement designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814258/liquor-twitter-header-template-editable-advertisement-designView licenseLiquor Facebook story template business designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14983801/liquor-facebook-story-template-business-designView licenseSummer cocktails Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667738/summer-cocktails-instagram-post-templateView licenseLiquor blog banner template business designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14983817/liquor-blog-banner-template-business-designView licenseCocktail party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466304/cocktail-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSummer cocktails, beverage, drinks illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8398171/psd-vintage-illustration-greenView license