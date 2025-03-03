Edit ImageCropAdjimaSaveSaveEdit Imageno 3dcrossmathsdesign3dbluecollage elementshapesMultiply symbol 3D geometric collage element psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMath education Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946101/math-education-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMultiply symbol 3D geometric collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7705327/psd-green-illustration-shapesView licenseBusiness partners, colorful 3d editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7720093/business-partners-colorful-editable-designView licenseMultiply symbol 3D geometric illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7705541/multiply-symbol-geometric-illustrationView licenseMedicine Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940327/medicine-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMultiply symbol 3D geometric illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7705326/multiply-symbol-geometric-illustrationView licenseKids education Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946372/kids-education-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMultiply symbol png 3D sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7705540/png-sticker-elementView licenseSafety first poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14671776/safety-first-poster-templateView licenseMultiply symbol png 3D sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691543/png-sticker-elementView licenseBlood donation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12588948/blood-donation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMultiply sign symbol, 3D purple balloon texturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7667731/multiply-sign-symbol-purple-balloon-textureView licenseHealth center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903392/health-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMultiply sign symbol, pink 3D gradient balloon designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7667289/psd-texture-sticker-gradientView licenseYour health Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903440/your-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMultiply sign symbol, 3D transparent holographic bubblehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7664830/psd-texture-sticker-gradientView licenseBlood donation Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13139194/blood-donation-instagram-post-templateView licenseQuirky patterned multiplication sign collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4569096/psd-sticker-blue-patternView licenseGet better Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940317/get-better-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMultiply sign symbol, 3D chrome metallic balloon designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665037/psd-texture-sticker-balloonView licenseScience & math lessons poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758473/science-math-lessons-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMultiply sign symbol, 3D purple balloon texturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7667967/multiply-sign-symbol-purple-balloon-textureView licenseBlood donation Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444522/blood-donation-instagram-post-templateView licenseMultiply sign symbol, pink 3D gradient balloon designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7667492/image-texture-gradient-balloonView licenseBlood donation social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12588998/blood-donation-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseMultiply sign symbol, 3D transparent holographic bubblehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7664774/image-texture-gradient-balloonView licenseGrand prix poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686914/grand-prix-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license3D Multiply sign png symbol sticker, purple balloon texture, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7664904/png-texture-stickerView licenseMath textbook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14448758/math-textbook-cover-templateView licensePatterned multiplication sign collage element vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4572317/vector-blue-pattern-linesView licenseLove yourself Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10108845/love-yourself-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMultiply sign symbol, 3D chrome metallic balloon designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665150/image-texture-balloon-illustrationView licenseBlood donation Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444521/blood-donation-instagram-post-templateView licenseMultiply sign symbol png sticker, 3D transparent holographic bubblehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7662991/png-texture-stickerView license3D business illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701604/business-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseBusiness partners, fun remixed backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7763211/business-partners-fun-remixed-backgroundView licenseScience & math lessons post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9577034/science-math-lessons-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseMultiply sign symbol png sticker, 3D chrome metallic balloon design, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7663037/png-texture-stickerView licenseSpeed cash poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13839365/speed-cash-poster-templateView licenseMultiply sign symbol png sticker, pink 3D gradient balloon design, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7664865/png-texture-stickerView license