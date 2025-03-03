Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageceramic potteryblue vaseceramic image psdblue and white porcelain vasevaseantique vasejapanese potteryblue flower illustrationGlazed porcelain vase psd. Remastered by rawpixel.MorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 2195 x 3294 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 800 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2195 x 3294 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable Chinese porcelain ceramic element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150209/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView licenseGlazed porcelain vase png, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715616/png-sticker-artView licenseCeramic arts Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11804376/ceramic-arts-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAntique vase, plastic wrap isolated on black design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9209871/image-plastic-texture-art-vintageView licenseEditable Chinese porcelain ceramic element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15149983/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView licenseAntique vase png sticker, plastic wrap transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9209865/png-plastic-texture-artView licenseEditable Chinese porcelain ceramic element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15140068/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView licenseGlazed porcelain vase in bubble. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9210147/image-flower-art-vintageView licenseCeramic vases Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11813391/ceramic-vases-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVase (19th century) Glazed porcelain. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660872/photo-image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Chinese porcelain ceramic element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150099/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView licensePNG glazed porcelain vase sticker, bubble design transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9210141/png-flower-artView licenseJapanese ceramics collection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499810/japanese-ceramics-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCeramic arts Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14884994/ceramic-arts-instagram-post-templateView licenseFlower vase editable mockup, interior decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11520118/flower-vase-editable-mockup-interior-decorView licenseGlazed porcelain vase, paper collage element, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229220/image-paper-texture-art-vintageView licenseArtisan cafe poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702366/artisan-cafe-poster-template-and-designView licenseWhite with cobalt blue and overglaze enamels in orange, pink, green, black, brown, yellow and white and gold details; two…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637341/photo-image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFlower vase editable mockup, interior decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513261/flower-vase-editable-mockup-interior-decorView licenseGlazed porcelain vase png sticker, transparent background, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229243/png-paper-texture-artView licenseCeramic arts poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11959807/ceramic-arts-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGlazed porcelain vase psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715662/psd-sticker-art-vintageView licenseEditable Chinese porcelain ceramic element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150223/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView licenseGlazed porcelain vase illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16705898/vector-art-vintage-designView licenseEditable round plate mockup, pink flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10541146/editable-round-plate-mockup-pink-flower-designView licenseGlazed porcelain vase png, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715661/png-sticker-artView licenseWhite ceramic vase mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14888375/white-ceramic-vase-mockup-editable-designView licenseWhite with cobalt blue and overglaze enamels in orange, pink, green, black, brown, yellow and white and gold details; two…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637285/photo-image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Chinese porcelain ceramic element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150498/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView licenseVase (19th century) Glazed porcelain. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661001/photo-image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCeramic vases poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499811/ceramic-vases-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTwo panels painted with six ladies and girls in a garden, and a garden with large flowers and pair of flying birds;…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637277/photo-image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Chinese porcelain ceramic element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15139546/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView licensebeaker form with pointed outward-flaring element near bottom and outward-flaring mouth; faceted body; cartouches with…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7477374/photo-image-flowers-birds-patternFree Image from public domain licenseFloral tea blends poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13501770/floral-tea-blends-poster-templateView licenseVase with Elaborate Flowers and Geometric Designs (ca. 1900 (Meiji)) by Kutanihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158052/vase-with-elaborate-flowers-and-geometric-designs-ca-1900-meiji-kutaniFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Chinese porcelain ceramic element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15140299/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView licensecontainer in the shape of portly female figure gathering folds of kimono in PR hand at chest; figure holds her PL hand up to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7478090/photo-image-hand-face-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Chinese porcelain ceramic element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150575/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView licensebeaker shaped; enamel and gold; blue and gold filigree bands at top and bottom; central band has two cartouches: one with…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655827/photo-image-flowers-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license