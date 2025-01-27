Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imagewater liliesukiyo-evintage botanic pngbotanicalwatervintageoriental flower pnglilyWater lily png aesthetic vintage Japanese ukiyo-e remixed sticker, transparent backgroundMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.PNGLow Resolution 800 x 640 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 3200 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapan travel editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723439/japan-travel-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseWater lily png aesthetic vintage Japanese ukiyo-e remixed sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7719260/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseEditable vintage Japanese women, floral frame, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713624/editable-vintage-japanese-women-floral-frame-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseAesthetic water lily png vintage Japanese ukiyo-e remixed sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7710382/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseEditable vintage Japanese women, floral frame, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7910568/editable-vintage-japanese-women-floral-frame-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseWater lily png aesthetic vintage Japanese ukiyo-e remixed sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713245/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseEditable vintage Japanese women, floral frame, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7910569/editable-vintage-japanese-women-floral-frame-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseWater lily png aesthetic vintage Japanese ukiyo-e remixed sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7712527/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseJapan travel Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723529/japan-travel-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseAesthetic water lily png vintage Japanese ukiyo-e remixed sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716190/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseJapan travel blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723320/japan-travel-blog-banner-template-editable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseVintage water lily png aesthetic Japanese ukiyo-e remixed sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7708346/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseJapan travel Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723340/japan-travel-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseWater lily png aesthetic vintage Japanese ukiyo-e remixed sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696807/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseJapanese flowers illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701548/japanese-flowers-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseVintage water lily png aesthetic Japanese ukiyo-e remixed sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713244/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseJapanese women illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701506/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseJapanese flowers png illustration sticker set, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702510/png-aesthetic-flower-stickerView licenseTraditional art class poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696427/traditional-art-class-poster-templateView licenseJapanese flowers illustration sticker set psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702464/japanese-flowers-illustration-sticker-set-psdView licenseVintage exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696447/vintage-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseJapanese flowers illustration collage element set psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702566/psd-aesthetic-flower-stickerView licenseJapanese oriental woman, flower collage element editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733417/japanese-oriental-woman-flower-collage-element-editable-setView licenseAesthetic cherry blossom png Japanese ukiyo-e remixed sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713572/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseBeautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage peony png aesthetic Japanese ukiyo-e remixed sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7706865/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseBuddhist philosophy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10037163/buddhist-philosophy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage chrysanthemum png aesthetic ukiyo-e remixed sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696809/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseRelaxing music Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11851331/relaxing-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGreen chrysanthemums png aesthetic vintage Japanese ukiyo-e remixed sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7825663/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseArt & flower poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13266305/art-flower-poster-templateView licensePNG aesthetic cherry blossom, Japanese ukiyo-e remixed sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716118/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseMorning routine Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10163966/morning-routine-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAesthetic cherry blossom png Japanese ukiyo-e remixed sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7697578/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseFloral design Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686309/floral-design-instagram-post-templateView licenseCherry blossom png aesthetic ukiyo-e Japanese flower sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7710264/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseArt & flower Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687179/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView licensePurple cherry blossom png ukiyo-e Japanese flower sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7718349/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseVintage collage with flowers, angels, and art. Art and flowers blend beautifully customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769207/image-png-flower-star-plantView licenseCherry blossom png ukiyo-e Japanese flower sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7708066/png-aesthetic-flowerView license