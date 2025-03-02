rawpixel
Ginger jar with cover psd. Remastered by rawpixel.
chinese vasechinachina patternred chinese vaseporcelain chineseantique vasejapanese flower pottery psdceramic image psd
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Png ginger jar with cover, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel.
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Ginger jar with cover in bubble. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ceramic arts Instagram post template, editable text
Ginger jar with cover (1662-1722). Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Png ginger jar with cover sticker, bubble design transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Red ground with white scrolling floral design overall; teardrop-shaped finial; looped design on top of cover; pair of blue…
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
red ground with white scrolling floral design overall; teardrop-shaped finial; looped design on top of cover; pair of blue…
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Blue ceramic vase. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Blue ceramic vase clipart psd. Remastered by rawpixel
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Blue floral patterned jar clipart psd. Remastered by rawpixel
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Green vase. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Ceramic vases Instagram post template, editable text
Blue vase. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
PNG blue ceramic vase sticker, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel
Ceramic studio Instagram post template
Blue jar png floral pattern sticker, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel
Home decor sale Instagram post template
Snuff Bottle porcelain psd. Remastered by rawpixel.
Ceramic arts poster template, editable text and design
Meiping vase psd. Remastered by rawpixel.
Artisan cafe poster template and design
Meiping vase, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pottery masterclass poster template
Ceramic arts poster template
Japanese ceramics collection poster template, editable text and design
Glazed porcelain vase psd. Remastered by rawpixel.
Pottery masterclass Facebook post template, editable design
Meiping vase png, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel.
Floral tea blends poster template
ginger jar, ceramic, Kangxi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
