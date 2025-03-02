Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagechinese vasechinachina patternred chinese vaseporcelain chineseantique vasejapanese flower pottery psdceramic image psdGinger jar with cover psd. Remastered by rawpixel.MorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 2058 x 3086 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 800 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2058 x 3086 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable Chinese porcelain ceramic element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150209/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView licensePng ginger jar with cover, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716285/png-sticker-artView licenseEditable Chinese porcelain ceramic element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15149983/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView licenseGinger jar with cover in bubble. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9215355/image-flower-art-floral-patternView licenseCeramic arts Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11804376/ceramic-arts-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGinger jar with cover (1662-1722). Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660905/photo-image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Chinese porcelain ceramic element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150099/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView licensePng ginger jar with cover sticker, bubble design transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9215356/png-flower-artView licenseEditable Chinese porcelain ceramic element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15140068/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView licenseRed ground with white scrolling floral design overall; teardrop-shaped finial; looped design on top of cover; pair of blue…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637240/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Chinese porcelain ceramic element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15139546/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView licensered ground with white scrolling floral design overall; teardrop-shaped finial; looped design on top of cover; pair of blue…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654574/photo-image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Chinese porcelain ceramic element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150080/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView licenseBlue ceramic vase. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627212/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Chinese porcelain ceramic element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150575/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView licenseBlue ceramic vase clipart psd. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8678891/psd-vintage-blue-collage-elementView licenseEditable Chinese porcelain ceramic element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15140089/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView licenseBlue floral patterned jar clipart psd. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688728/psd-vintage-blue-collage-elementView licenseEditable Chinese porcelain ceramic element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15139453/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView licenseGreen vase. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627593/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCeramic vases Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11813391/ceramic-vases-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBlue vase. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627642/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Chinese porcelain ceramic element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15140299/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView licensePNG blue ceramic vase sticker, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8678865/png-art-stickerView licenseCeramic studio Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828476/ceramic-studio-instagram-post-templateView licenseBlue jar png floral pattern sticker, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688726/png-art-stickerView licenseHome decor sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828367/home-decor-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseSnuff Bottle porcelain psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716662/psd-sticker-art-vintageView licenseCeramic arts poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11959807/ceramic-arts-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMeiping vase psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7717499/psd-sticker-art-vintageView licenseArtisan cafe poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702366/artisan-cafe-poster-template-and-designView licenseMeiping vase, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16684719/meiping-vase-isolated-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licensePottery masterclass poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879369/pottery-masterclass-poster-templateView licenseCeramic arts poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981121/ceramic-arts-poster-templateView licenseJapanese ceramics collection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499810/japanese-ceramics-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGlazed porcelain vase psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715617/psd-sticker-art-vintageView licensePottery masterclass Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680432/pottery-masterclass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseMeiping vase png, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7717490/png-sticker-artView licenseFloral tea blends poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13501770/floral-tea-blends-poster-templateView licenseginger jar, ceramic, Kangxi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656100/photo-image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license