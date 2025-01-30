Edit ImageCroppimmugidesu16SaveSaveEdit Imagechristmasgift boxpresentgold ribbongiftgold giftchristmas gift pngchristmas giftsWrapped gift png sticker, transparent backgroundMoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoPNGLow Resolution 800 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2987 x 2987 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage x'mas collage mobile wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16582565/vintage-xmas-collage-mobile-wallpaperView licenseBirthday gift png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7773996/birthday-gift-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseChristmas gift box mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12955357/christmas-gift-box-mockup-editable-designView licenseChristmas gift png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7754177/png-xmas-stickerView licenseChristmas gift box mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13201473/christmas-gift-box-mockup-editable-designView licenseRed gift png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7774101/red-gift-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseChristmas gift wrap, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749440/christmas-gift-wrap-editable-remixView licenseWrapped gift collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7774063/wrapped-gift-collage-element-psdView licenseHoliday gifts, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16520304/holiday-gifts-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseWrapped gift collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7720036/wrapped-gift-collage-element-psdView licenseGift box with gold ribbon mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14830255/gift-box-with-gold-ribbon-mockup-editable-designView licensePink gift on white backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7774087/pink-gift-white-backgroundView licenseBirthday gift box editable mockup, realistic objecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12186141/birthday-gift-box-editable-mockup-realistic-objectView licenseWrapped gift on white backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7709590/wrapped-gift-white-backgroundView licenseGold ribbon bow element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996277/gold-ribbon-bow-element-editable-design-setView licenseWrapped gift collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7774160/wrapped-gift-collage-element-psdView licenseGift box mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10491771/gift-box-mockup-editable-designView licenseSilver gift collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7754233/silver-gift-collage-element-psdView licenseGift box mockup, aesthetic floral designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7670547/gift-box-mockup-aesthetic-floral-designView licenseChristmas gift on white backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7774180/christmas-gift-white-backgroundView licenseChristmas greeting card, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749418/christmas-greeting-card-editable-remixView licenseBirthday gift on white backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7754273/birthday-gift-white-backgroundView licensePink gift box mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985914/pink-gift-box-mockup-editable-designView licenseWrapped gift png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7561911/wrapped-gift-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseBlue gift box editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516752/blue-gift-box-editable-mockupView licenseChristmas present box png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7701738/png-xmas-stickerView licenseEditable white gift box golden ribbon design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15545886/editable-white-gift-box-golden-ribbon-design-element-setView licensePNG Festive gift box illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20887749/png-festive-gift-box-illustrationView licenseGreen gift box mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13226521/green-gift-box-mockup-editable-designView licenseGift box with red ribbonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17135052/gift-box-with-red-ribbonView licenseGift box with gold ribbon mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14860917/gift-box-with-gold-ribbon-mockup-editable-designView licenseFestive gift box illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20140739/festive-gift-box-illustrationView licenseEditable white gift box golden ribbon design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15545864/editable-white-gift-box-golden-ribbon-design-element-setView licensePNG gold Christmas present, collage element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9256397/png-xmas-goldView licenseEditable white gift box golden ribbon design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15545818/editable-white-gift-box-golden-ribbon-design-element-setView licenseGift present ribbon gold.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13387064/gift-present-ribbon-goldView licenseEditable white gift box golden ribbon design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15545822/editable-white-gift-box-golden-ribbon-design-element-setView licenseWrapped golden gift boxes on the floorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2036724/gold-christmas-gift-boxesView licenseEditable white gift box golden ribbon design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15545813/editable-white-gift-box-golden-ribbon-design-element-setView licensePNG Gift box gift ribbon white.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15644749/png-gift-box-gift-ribbon-whiteView license