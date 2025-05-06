Edit ImageCropSasi8SaveSaveEdit Imagechristmas wallpaper iphonechristmas backgroundschristmaschristmas wallpaperphone wallpaperwinter instagram story backgroundwinter flowerchristmas fabricChristmas ornament iPhone wallpaper, aesthetic white designMorePremium imageInfoJPEGLow Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2812 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBest wishes Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7720504/best-wishes-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseChristmas lock screen with design spacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2798591/premium-illustration-image-android-wallpaper-backgroundView licenseHello December Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15787887/hello-december-facebook-story-templateView licenseChristmas mobile wallpaper, aesthetic gold ball designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7629104/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseLet it snow Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15787881/let-snow-instagram-story-templateView licenseGold ribbon, Christmas iPhone wallpaper backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11919939/gold-ribbon-christmas-iphone-wallpaper-backgroundView licenseHappy holidays social story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15787876/happy-holidays-social-story-templateView licenseChristmas mobile wallpaper, winter holidays seasonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3997597/illustration-image-aesthetic-background-wallpaperView licenseHappy holidays Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15788549/happy-holidays-instagram-story-templateView licenseChristmas baubles iPhone wallpaper, winter holidays illustration vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3997593/illustration-vector-aesthetic-background-wallpaperView licenseChristmas greeting Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7628248/christmas-greeting-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseChristmas lock screen with text spacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2798380/premium-illustration-image-christmas-instagram-minimal-android-wallpaperView licenseMerry Christmas Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814058/merry-christmas-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseChristmas mobile wallpaper, festive decorationshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4059441/christmas-mobile-wallpaper-festive-decorationsView licenseVote, election campaign Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12608900/vote-election-campaign-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChristmas celebration iPhone wallpaper, festive bauble borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8559501/photo-image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseMagic of Christmas, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16520959/magic-christmas-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseGold Christmas lock screen with design spacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2798603/premium-illustration-image-merry-christmas-instagram-android-wallpaperView licenseMinimal Christmas Instagram story template, festive bauble designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8568401/minimal-christmas-instagram-story-template-festive-bauble-designView licenseWinter sparkle Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12900630/winter-sparkle-facebook-story-templateView licenseMerry Christmas Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15787864/merry-christmas-instagram-story-templateView licenseChristmas baubles on gray background social story template vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1229053/holiday-party-invitationView licenseHappy holidays Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814024/happy-holidays-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSeason's greetings Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14855748/seasons-greetings-instagram-story-templateView licenseFestive season, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16520328/festive-season-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseHand drawn lifestyle frame cute winter doodle illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2816864/free-illustration-image-xmas-background-minimal-christmas-wallpaperView licenseHoliday greetings Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8321734/holiday-greetings-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseHand drawn lifestyle frame vector cute winter doodle illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2816714/premium-illustration-vector-christmas-sketch-android-wallpaper-artView licenseSeason's greetings Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829100/seasons-greetings-instagram-story-templateView licenseHand drawn lifestyle frame psd cute winter doodle illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2816635/premium-illustration-psd-android-wallpaper-art-artworkView licenseHello winter social story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15787906/hello-winter-social-story-templateView licenseChristmas tree with red and gold ornaments christmas green pine.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15798696/christmas-tree-with-red-and-gold-ornaments-christmas-green-pineView licenseChristmas getaway, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16523450/christmas-getaway-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseChristmas greeting psd festive backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2741744/premium-illustration-psd-christmas-story-aesthetic-android-wallpaperView licenseMerry Christmas Facebook story template, editable 3D winter designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7630075/merry-christmas-facebook-story-template-editable-winter-designView licenseBest wishes Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12900005/best-wishes-facebook-story-templateView licenseChristmas light festival Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255772/christmas-light-festival-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseDream quote social story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12892539/dream-quote-social-story-templateView licenseChristmas social story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15788886/christmas-social-story-templateView licensePink Christmas iPhone wallpaper, aesthetic glitter & watercolor vector designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4011203/illustration-vector-aesthetic-backgroundView license