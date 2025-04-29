Edit ImageCropSasi4SaveSaveEdit Imagechristmas wallpaper iphonewinter iphone wallpaperiphone wallpaperchristmas wallpaperchristmaschristmas treewallpaperblack wallpaperChristmas tree frame iPhone wallpaperMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.JPEGLow Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2812 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChristmas party Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721109/christmas-party-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseHoliday sale Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986452/holiday-sale-instagram-story-templateView licenseChristmas baubles iPhone wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513082/christmas-baubles-iphone-wallpaperView licenseWinter frost snow outdoors.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12647097/winter-frost-snow-outdoors-generated-image-rawpixelView licenseChristmas & new year, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519458/christmas-new-year-editable-instagram-story-templateView licensePlastic textured iPhone wallpaper, Christmas border backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783444/image-wallpaper-background-plastic-textureView licenseWinter is coming social story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15788879/winter-coming-social-story-templateView licensePlastic textured iPhone wallpaper, Christmas border backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9977908/image-wallpaper-background-plastic-textureView licenseMerry X-Mas Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15788830/merry-x-mas-instagram-story-templateView licensePine tree in the snow background weather nature.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15737196/pine-tree-the-snow-background-weather-natureView licenseChristmas ornaments, red iPhone wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8528276/christmas-ornaments-red-iphone-wallpaperView licenseLet it snow social story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12891011/let-snow-social-story-templateView licenseChristmas wreath iPhone wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8508583/christmas-wreath-iphone-wallpaperView licenseChristmas gift box background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12627528/christmas-gift-box-background-generated-image-rawpixelView licenseGreen Christmas tree iPhone wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8521367/green-christmas-tree-iphone-wallpaperView licenseChristmas gift box background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12627344/christmas-gift-box-background-generated-image-rawpixelView licenseSeasons greetings social story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15788881/seasons-greetings-social-story-templateView licenseChristmas tree green bokeh celebration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15737178/christmas-tree-green-bokeh-celebrationView licenseSanta snow globe iPhone wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513081/santa-snow-globe-iphone-wallpaperView licenseChristmas winter notepaper iPhone wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726115/christmas-winter-notepaper-iphone-wallpaperView licenseChristmas tree doodle iPhone wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8508273/christmas-tree-doodle-iphone-wallpaperView licenseGreen pine tree phone wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11711899/green-pine-tree-phone-wallpaperView licenseChristmas tree, winter iPhone wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8546856/christmas-tree-winter-iphone-wallpaperView licenseChristmas tree, closeup.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12639192/christmas-tree-closeup-generated-image-rawpixelView licenseMerry Christmas, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16521616/merry-christmas-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseChristmas trees iPhone wallpaper, cute Winter background psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8855211/psd-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseMerry christmas Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12907004/merry-christmas-instagram-story-templateView licenseGreen Christmas notepaper phone wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726123/green-christmas-notepaper-phone-wallpaperView licenseWinter iPhone wallpaper, aesthetic glitter & watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958681/winter-iphone-wallpaper-aesthetic-glitter-watercolor-designView licenseWinter snow aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, Christmas holiday background vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8855741/vector-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseWinter funfair Instagram story template, customizable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8835136/winter-funfair-instagram-story-template-customizable-social-media-designView licenseWinter snow aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, Christmas holiday backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8855748/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseWinter iPhone wallpaper, aesthetic glitter & watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958422/winter-iphone-wallpaper-aesthetic-glitter-watercolor-designView licenseGreen Christmas tree mobile wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11711911/green-christmas-tree-mobile-wallpaperView licenseCute Christmas tree iPhone wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8510032/cute-christmas-tree-iphone-wallpaperView licenseWinter snow aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, Christmas holiday backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8855175/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseLet it snow, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519751/let-snow-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseWinter snow aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, Christmas holiday backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8855153/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseMerry Christmas Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919000/merry-christmas-instagram-story-templateView licenseChristmas green watercolor pattern background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564048/christmas-green-watercolor-pattern-background-generated-image-rawpixelView license