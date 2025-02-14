rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Digital thermometer png sticker, transparent background
Save
Edit Image
digital thermometer pngthermometerfeverthermometer pnghospitalmedical equipment collagetemperaturepng temperature
Flu symptoms Instagram post template, medical design
Flu symptoms Instagram post template, medical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6806997/imageView license
Digital thermometer, medical equipment isolated image
Digital thermometer, medical equipment isolated image
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7717616/image-covid-collage-element-checkView license
Flu symptoms Instagram story template, medical emergency
Flu symptoms Instagram story template, medical emergency
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6815921/imageView license
Digital thermometer collage element, isolated image psd
Digital thermometer collage element, isolated image psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7720982/psd-covid-collage-element-checkView license
Flu symptoms Facebook post template, medical design
Flu symptoms Facebook post template, medical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6798180/imageView license
Medical thermometer png sticker, transparent background
Medical thermometer png sticker, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070050/png-sticker-collage-elementView license
Flu symptoms Instagram story template, medical emergency
Flu symptoms Instagram story template, medical emergency
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6801750/imageView license
Hand holding png thermometer, transparent background
Hand holding png thermometer, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9359884/png-hand-collageView license
Flu season Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Flu season Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9748546/flu-season-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Hand holding png thermometer, transparent background
Hand holding png thermometer, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9360319/png-hand-collageView license
Flu symptoms blog banner template, healthcare & hospital design
Flu symptoms blog banner template, healthcare & hospital design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6804543/imageView license
Thermometer, fever measurement, healthcare graphic vector
Thermometer, fever measurement, healthcare graphic vector
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7909504/vector-covid-illustration-greenView license
Flu symptoms blog banner template, healthcare & hospital design
Flu symptoms blog banner template, healthcare & hospital design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6797512/imageView license
Thermometer, fever measurement, healthcare graphic vector
Thermometer, fever measurement, healthcare graphic vector
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7909698/vector-covid-illustration-collage-elementsView license
Home care services Instagram post template, editable text
Home care services Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11636829/home-care-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Hand holding png thermometer, transparent background
Hand holding png thermometer, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9359934/png-hand-collageView license
Covid-19 virus email header template, editable text & design
Covid-19 virus email header template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8567035/covid-19-virus-email-header-template-editable-text-designView license
Hand holding png thermometer, transparent background
Hand holding png thermometer, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9359891/png-hand-collageView license
Senior health Instagram post template, editable text
Senior health Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11636893/senior-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Thermometer png sticker, fever measurement, healthcare graphic, transparent background
Thermometer png sticker, fever measurement, healthcare graphic, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7909518/png-sticker-elementsView license
Flu season social story template, editable Instagram design
Flu season social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974279/flu-season-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Thermometer png sticker, fever measurement, healthcare graphic, transparent background
Thermometer png sticker, fever measurement, healthcare graphic, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7909367/png-sticker-elementsView license
Covid-19 virus Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Covid-19 virus Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8566638/covid-19-virus-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
Hand holding png thermometer sticker, transparent background
Hand holding png thermometer sticker, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9363935/png-hand-stickerView license
Flu season blog banner template, editable text
Flu season blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974278/flu-season-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Hand holding png thermometer sticker, transparent background
Hand holding png thermometer sticker, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9363848/png-hand-stickerView license
Temperature measurement poster template, healthcare doodle
Temperature measurement poster template, healthcare doodle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696118/temperature-measurement-poster-template-healthcare-doodleView license
Hand holding png thermometer sticker, transparent background
Hand holding png thermometer sticker, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9363833/png-hand-stickerView license
Covid-19 fever Instagram post template, editable design
Covid-19 fever Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631786/covid-19-fever-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Hand holding png thermometer sticker, transparent background
Hand holding png thermometer sticker, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9363766/png-hand-stickerView license
Ask your doctor Instagram post template, editable text
Ask your doctor Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12008734/ask-your-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Hand holding png temperature screening device, transparent background
Hand holding png temperature screening device, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7909328/png-sticker-elementsView license
World heart day Instagram post template, editable text
World heart day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12003726/world-heart-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Infrared thermometer png illustration sticker, transparent background
Infrared thermometer png illustration sticker, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543501/png-sticker-elementsView license
Local diagnostic hub blog banner template, editable text
Local diagnostic hub blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974303/local-diagnostic-hub-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Temperature measurement png illustration sticker, transparent background
Temperature measurement png illustration sticker, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8545043/png-sticker-elementsView license
Local diagnostic hub Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Local diagnostic hub Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9739915/local-diagnostic-hub-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Hand holding temperature screening device vector
Hand holding temperature screening device vector
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7909450/hand-holding-temperature-screening-device-vectorView license
Local diagnostic hub social story template, editable Instagram design
Local diagnostic hub social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974304/local-diagnostic-hub-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Temperature check png sticker, transparent background
Temperature check png sticker, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8743140/png-medicine-stickerView license