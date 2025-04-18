Edit ImageCropBusbusSaveSaveEdit ImagecuteflowerplantsaestheticnaturetropicaldesignillustrationPainter's-palette flowers collage element, botanical illustration psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 2666 x 4000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 800 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2666 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarColorful flowers background, botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691485/colorful-flowers-background-botanical-illustrationView licensePainter's-palette flowers collage element, botanical illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7708613/psd-aesthetic-flower-plantsView licenseTropical cactus floral frame, vintage botanical background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10120934/tropical-cactus-floral-frame-vintage-botanical-background-editable-designView licensePainter's-palette flowers collage element, botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8343139/image-aesthetic-flower-plantsView licenseVintage parrots illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10272383/vintage-parrots-illustration-background-editable-designView licensePainter's-palette flowers collage element, botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8358950/image-aesthetic-flower-plantsView licenseBotanical leaves illustration editable sticker sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8887889/botanical-leaves-illustration-editable-sticker-setView licensePainter's-palette flowers png sticker, botanical illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721327/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseTropical flowers frame background, purple botanicalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693409/tropical-flowers-frame-background-purple-botanicalView licensePainter's-palette flowers png sticker, botanical illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7710274/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseHand-drawn lemur sticker, editable wildlife element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8398868/hand-drawn-lemur-sticker-editable-wildlife-element-remixView licenseRed anthurium flower clipart psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632675/red-anthurium-flower-clipart-psdView licenseHand-drawn flamingo sticker, customizable wildlife element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8399056/hand-drawn-flamingo-sticker-customizable-wildlife-element-remixView licensePink anthurium flower clipart psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8633040/pink-anthurium-flower-clipart-psdView licenseExotic jungle pattern background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627217/exotic-jungle-pattern-background-editable-designView licenseRed laceleaf, held by hand, collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5983850/red-laceleaf-held-hand-collage-element-psdView licenseGold palm leaf background, botanical border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8830416/gold-palm-leaf-background-botanical-border-editable-designView licenseRed anthuriums, held by hands, collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5980348/red-anthuriums-held-hands-collage-elementView licenseGold palm leaf background, botanical border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814616/gold-palm-leaf-background-botanical-border-editable-designView licenseRed anthurium flower, isolated object psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6000299/red-anthurium-flower-isolated-object-psdView licenseGold palm leaf background, botanical border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770971/gold-palm-leaf-background-botanical-border-editable-designView licenseRed anthurium, collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5994627/red-anthurium-collage-element-psdView licenseGold palm leaf background, botanical border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8829693/gold-palm-leaf-background-botanical-border-editable-designView licenseRed anthuriums, collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6000545/red-anthuriums-collage-element-psdView licenseGold palm leaf background, botanical border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8829758/gold-palm-leaf-background-botanical-border-editable-designView licenseRed anthurium leaf flower, botanical image psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4412133/red-anthurium-leaf-flower-botanical-image-psdView licenseColorful flowers background, botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691488/colorful-flowers-background-botanical-illustrationView licenseRed laceleaf flower, isolated object psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6000296/red-laceleaf-flower-isolated-object-psdView licenseGold palm leaf background, botanical border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8830462/gold-palm-leaf-background-botanical-border-editable-designView licensePink anthurium leaf flower, botanical image psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4339008/pink-anthurium-leaf-flower-botanical-image-psdView licenseGold palm leaf background, botanical border frame, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770961/gold-palm-leaf-background-botanical-border-frame-editable-designView licenseRed anthurium border, black background, design space psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5995791/illustration-psd-background-flower-natureView licenseGold palm leaf background, botanical border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770967/gold-palm-leaf-background-botanical-border-editable-designView licenseRed anthurium, collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5992988/red-anthurium-collage-element-psdView licenseGold palm leaf background, botanical border frame, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8830364/gold-palm-leaf-background-botanical-border-frame-editable-designView licensePink anthurium leaf flower, botanical image psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4412135/pink-anthurium-leaf-flower-botanical-image-psdView licenseSummer flower set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15074974/summer-flower-set-editable-design-elementView licenseRed anthurium border, brown background, design space psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5995789/illustration-psd-background-flower-natureView licenseGold palm leaf background, botanical border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828976/gold-palm-leaf-background-botanical-border-editable-designView licenseRed anthurium png flower sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8628264/png-flower-stickerView license