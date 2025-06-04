Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage butteflypublic domainanimalsleavesartwatercolourvintagedrawingsPapilio demodocus (Citrus or Christmas butterfly) on an unidentified plant (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon.Original public domain image from the RijksmuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 870 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4786 x 6598 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLove is like a butterfly poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601579/love-like-butterfly-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDictyophorus spumans (Koppie foam grasshopper) perhched on a Zygophyllum sp. (Caper bean) (1777–1786) painting in high…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727465/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHandmade soap poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919101/handmade-soap-poster-templateView licenseCaesalpinoid legume, Blackburn's Earth Boring Beetle, Seven-Spotted Ladybird Beetle, Purple Emperor and shells from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3970645/illustration-image-flower-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseHandmade soap blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721976/handmade-soap-blog-banner-templateView licenseDouble flower cultivar of Wood anemone, Painted handmaiden moth, Blister beetle, Spanish fly and Sawyer beetle from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3970643/illustration-image-flower-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical market blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721760/botanical-market-blog-banner-templateView licenseSoldanella, Amazon angel, net-winged beetle and shells from the Natural History Cabinet of Anna Blackburne (1768) painting…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3970715/illustration-image-flower-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseHandmade soap Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919107/handmade-soap-instagram-story-templateView licenseCrassula pyramidalis Thunb. (Pagoda mini jade) and a Dictyophorus spumans (Koppie foam grasshopper) (1777–1786) painting in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727358/image-plants-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHandmade soap Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919098/handmade-soap-facebook-post-templateView licenseSpotted flycatcher and eggs, bramble and Purple Emperor and longhorned beetle from the Natural History Cabinet of Anna…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3970675/illustration-image-flower-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage people remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803726/vintage-people-remixView licenseHouse wren and eggs, Peacock butterflies, butterfly chrysalis, larva caterpillar, daddy longlegs spider and snout beetle…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3970716/illustration-image-flower-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseHand-drawn cheetah sticker, editable wildlife element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440990/hand-drawn-cheetah-sticker-editable-wildlife-element-remixView licenseCyrtanthus elatus (Jacq.) Traub (Flowering valotta; Fire lily; George lily) (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727477/image-flowers-plants-artFree Image from public domain licenseFree mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView licenseRed Avadavat, Marsh gentian, common sawfly, Fluminense swallowtail and shells from the Natural History Cabinet of Anna…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3970717/illustration-image-flower-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licensePeace dove poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713483/png-1970-animal-artView licenseCyranthus obliquus (L.f.) Aiton (Knysna lily) (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727387/image-flowers-plants-artFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn butterflies aesthetic collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548994/autumn-butterflies-aesthetic-collage-elementView licenseCrimson topaz hummingbird, Cyclamen, Red Postman and shells from the Natural History Cabinet of Anna Blackburne (1768)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3970688/illustration-image-flower-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseSkincare product poster template, editable animal art design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826859/png-1970-animal-artView licenseLady's slipper orchid, tiphiid wasp, Orange Tip, soldier fly, longhorned beetle and shell from the Natural History Cabinet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3970710/illustration-image-flower-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bird png element, editable tropical plant designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11704123/watercolor-bird-png-element-editable-tropical-plant-designView licenseHuernia namaquensis Pillans. (Namaqua carrion-flower) (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727475/image-flowers-plants-artFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn red fox element, editable wild animal with falling leaves collage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8715386/autumn-red-fox-element-editable-wild-animal-with-falling-leaves-collage-designView licenseThe 18th century illustration of a brown bird on a branch with rose, tulip, and insects. Original from The Smithsonian.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2667209/free-illustration-image-birds-butterfly-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn fox illustration background, digital art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12233069/autumn-fox-illustration-background-digital-art-editable-designView licenseThe 18th century illustration of a bouquet of two carnations and a tulip bound by a blue ribbon; bird perched on tulip;…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2654258/free-illustration-image-birds-butterfly-tulipFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Halloween pumpkins design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15321654/editable-vintage-halloween-pumpkins-design-element-setView licenseDandelion (1755) painting in high resolution by Barbara Regina Dietzsch. Original from Getty Museum. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032834/illustration-image-flower-watercolor-leafFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s pink flower png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775800/hokusaiandrsquos-pink-flower-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCyclamen, Northern dune tiger beetle, Leaf beetle, Flesh fly and Wasp beetle from the Natural History Cabinet of Anna…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3970651/illustration-image-flower-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseHand-drawn hornbill sticker, customizable wildlife element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8399035/hand-drawn-hornbill-sticker-customizable-wildlife-element-remixView licenseNorthern Wheatear, Cowberry and Silver-washed Fritillary and Long-legged Fly from the Natural History Cabinet of Anna…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3970714/illustration-image-watercolor-art-plantFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving collage with family, turkey, and pie. Family, turkey, pie theme customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334707/image-plant-png-transparent-leavesView licenseWhite-cheeked Starling, bramble and Eurasian Comma and Seven-Spotted Ladybird Beetle on leaf from the Natural History…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3970641/illustration-image-watercolor-art-plantFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's woman. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715483/sandro-botticellis-woman-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe 18th century illustration of two birds on a branch of tulips with insects. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2667231/free-illustration-image-birds-butterfly-flowerFree Image from public domain license