Canadian Grenadier Guards now recruitingOriginal public domain image from Library of Congress
Join the Canadian Grenadier Guards
We will uphold the priceless gem of liberty ... shall we help to crush tyranny?
Recruits wanted ... fall in boys!
Les heros de St-Julien et de Festubert ... Suivrons nous leur exemple?
Heroes of St. Julien and Festubert ... shall we follow their example?
500 men wanted for the 237th Overseas Battalion, C.E.F.
Your chums are fighting -- why aren't you?
Jump into your place in the Sportsman's Company of the Irish Canadian Rangers
Here's your chance. It's men we want Stone Ltd.
"Send more men." Won't you answer the call Stone Ltd.
Canadian Mounted Rifles
You are no exception. Join now Stone Ltd.
Are you one of Kitchener's own?
All in one with the Irish Canadian Rangers 199th Overseas Battalion
Au 69eme. Les volontaires qui s'enroleront dans le 69eme Bataillon recevront ...
Irish Canadians. Enlist in an Irish and Canadian battalion. 199th Battalion C.E.F. Irish Canadian Rangers Nutter.
Royal Naval Canadian Volunteer Reserve Overseas Division wants men ages 18 to 38. Seamen & stokers. Join to-day
69eme Bataillon. Nos gloires passees et futures
You said you would go when you were needed. You are needed NOW!
Canadiens Francais. Venez avec nous dans le 150ieme Bataillon C.M.R. Aider a la victoire du coq Gaulois sur l'aigle Prussien…