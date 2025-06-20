rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Original public domain from the New York Public Library.
Save
Edit Image
antiquepublic domainartvintagewomenpublic domain womencc0creative commons 0
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
The Coiffure (1890–1891) by Mary Cassatt. Original woman portrait drawing from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally…
The Coiffure (1890–1891) by Mary Cassatt. Original woman portrait drawing from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2692732/free-illustration-image-nude-portrait-drawingFree Image from public domain license
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Reclining Nude. Liggend naakt (1800–1900) by George Hendrik Breitner. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by…
Reclining Nude. Liggend naakt (1800–1900) by George Hendrik Breitner. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2765132/free-photo-image-nude-erotic-womanFree Image from public domain license
Lady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Lady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18591530/lady-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-design-and-textView license
Nude Sketch. Gips van antiek beeld van vrouwelijk torso (1827) by Johannes Tavenraat. Original from The Rijksmuseum.…
Nude Sketch. Gips van antiek beeld van vrouwelijk torso (1827) by Johannes Tavenraat. Original from The Rijksmuseum.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2765130/free-illustration-image-nude-naked-public-domain-artFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Seated Nude Woman. The Alcove (1906) by Theodore Roussel. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by…
Seated Nude Woman. The Alcove (1906) by Theodore Roussel. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2764534/free-illustration-image-old-paintings-woman-sexyFree Image from public domain license
Femininity poster template, editable vintage photography design
Femininity poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21356013/femininity-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
The Coiffure (1890–1891) by Mary Cassatt. Original woman portrait drawing from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally…
The Coiffure (1890–1891) by Mary Cassatt. Original woman portrait drawing from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2696354/free-illustration-image-sketch-nude-portraitFree Image from public domain license
Faith endures poster template, editable vintage photography design
Faith endures poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21368170/faith-endures-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Woman Bathing (1890–1891) by Mary Cassatt. Original woman portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally…
Woman Bathing (1890–1891) by Mary Cassatt. Original woman portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2697003/free-illustration-image-bathroom-painting-art-womanFree Image from public domain license
Hands of faith poster template, editable vintage photography design
Hands of faith poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21363371/hands-faith-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
The Coiffure (1890–1891) by Mary Cassatt. Original woman portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally…
The Coiffure (1890–1891) by Mary Cassatt. Original woman portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2696355/free-illustration-image-mary-cassatt-portrait-hairFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Naked lady. Nude (1917) by Egon Schiele. Original female line art drawing from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by…
Naked lady. Nude (1917) by Egon Schiele. Original female line art drawing from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2677434/free-illustration-image-sketch-line-nudeFree Image from public domain license
Shadows and stories poster template, editable vintage photography design
Shadows and stories poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21519751/shadows-and-stories-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Naked woman. Torso of a Nude (1918) by Egon Schiele. Original female line art drawing from The MET museum. Digitally…
Naked woman. Torso of a Nude (1918) by Egon Schiele. Original female line art drawing from The MET museum. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2682902/free-illustration-image-erotic-line-art-nudeFree Image from public domain license
Dance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Dance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Naked lady in lingerie. Seated Nude in Shoes and Stockings (1918) by Egon Schiele. Original female line art drawing from The…
Naked lady in lingerie. Seated Nude in Shoes and Stockings (1918) by Egon Schiele. Original female line art drawing from The…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2678643/free-illustration-image-nude-erotic-egonFree Image from public domain license
Our human gift poster template, editable vintage photography design
Our human gift poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21288897/our-human-gift-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Woman Bathing (1890–1891) by Mary Cassatt. Original woman portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally…
Woman Bathing (1890–1891) by Mary Cassatt. Original woman portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2696243/free-illustration-image-portrait-bathroom-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Life and death poster template, editable vintage photography design
Life and death poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21303912/life-and-death-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Semele or Fireflies (1907) by Arthur B. Davies. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Semele or Fireflies (1907) by Arthur B. Davies. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2751306/free-illustration-image-painting-nude-sexyFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Seated Nude Woman. Half Draped Figure (ca. 1885) by Abbott Handerson Thayer. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally…
Seated Nude Woman. Half Draped Figure (ca. 1885) by Abbott Handerson Thayer. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2764985/free-illustration-image-nude-painting-eroticFree Image from public domain license
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892837/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Naked lady. Squatting Woman (1914) by Egon Schiele. Original female line art drawing from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced…
Naked lady. Squatting Woman (1914) by Egon Schiele. Original female line art drawing from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2682877/free-illustration-image-female-line-art-sketchFree Image from public domain license
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license
Breast Exam (1985). Original from The National Cancer Institute. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Breast Exam (1985). Original from The National Cancer Institute. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2764788/free-photo-image-woman-black-and-white-nudeFree Image from public domain license
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358528/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Prostitutes (Femmes de Maison) (c. 1893–1895) painting by Henri de Toulouse–Lautrec.
Prostitutes (Femmes de Maison) (c. 1893–1895) painting by Henri de Toulouse–Lautrec.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722270/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Naked woman showing her breasts. Breast Exam (1985). Original from The National Cancer Institute. Digitally enhanced by…
Naked woman showing her breasts. Breast Exam (1985). Original from The National Cancer Institute. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2764790/free-photo-image-nude-sexy-black-and-whiteFree Image from public domain license
Famous quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Famous quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892771/famous-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Standing Naked women. The Three Graces (1786) painting in high resolution by Jean François Janinet. Original from The…
Standing Naked women. The Three Graces (1786) painting in high resolution by Jean François Janinet. Original from The…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2760944/free-illustration-image-art-nude-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Full-Orbed Moon (1901) by Arthur B. Davies. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Full-Orbed Moon (1901) by Arthur B. Davies. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2751304/free-illustration-image-moon-nude-womanFree Image from public domain license
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView license
Naked woman showing her breasts. Breast Exam (1985). Original from The National Cancer Institute. Digitally enhanced by…
Naked woman showing her breasts. Breast Exam (1985). Original from The National Cancer Institute. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2764787/free-photo-image-nude-woman-nakedFree Image from public domain license