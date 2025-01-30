Edit ImageCrop11SaveSaveEdit Imagewar postervintage postervintagevintage posters britishpublic domainhudsonlitholondonLamp day, Friday, May 12th. Buy a lamp on lamp day for women's service in war time / Hudson & Kearns Ltd., Litho. London, S.E.Original public domain image from Library of CongressMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 755 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2322 x 3692 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarUS navy recruiting poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719421/png-america-american-artView licenseLamp day, Friday, May 12th. (1916) vintage poster. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. 