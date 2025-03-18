Edit ImageCrop12SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage posterposterantiquepublic domain art bigpublic domainprimrosepublic domain postersWm. H. West's Big Minstrel Jubilee (formerly of Primrose & West).Original public domain image from Library of CongressMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 913 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3261 x 4288 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCezanne quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892845/cezanne-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseWm. H. West's Big Minstrel Jubileehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649133/wm-wests-big-minstrel-jubileeFree Image from public domain licenseHappiness Instagram story template, original art illustration from Joris Hoefnagel, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23169866/image-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView licenseThatcher, Primrose & West's Minstrelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649277/thatcher-primrose-wests-minstrelsFree Image from public domain licenseTravel & explore poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895633/travel-explore-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePrimrose & Dockstader's Huge Minstrel Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649135/primrose-dockstaders-huge-minstrel-companyFree Image from public domain licenseSolo travel Ephemera poster template, vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7631115/solo-travel-ephemera-poster-template-vintage-designView licenseElephant and its baby collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752232/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseElephant, African animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752238/image-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseCompany vision & mission poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240849/company-vision-mission-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseElephant sticker, African animal, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16754318/elephant-sticker-african-animal-isolated-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOctopus design studio poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14687943/octopus-design-studio-poster-template-editable-designView licenseElephant and its baby. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752233/elephant-and-its-baby-remastered-rawpixelView licenseWoman riding bicycle poster template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8635242/png-adventure-aesthetic-art-nouveauView licenseElephant its baby sticker illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16705344/vector-animal-art-stickerView licenseRipped paper png mockup element, Cezanne’s Pot of Primroses transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229297/png-cezannes-pot-primroses-customizable-cut-outView licenseElephant, African animal collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752235/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseBig sale editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7909049/big-sale-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseElephant png sticker, African animal, transparent background Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752239/png-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseElephant png its baby sticker, transparent background Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752234/png-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseThe Big Apple poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638326/the-big-apple-poster-template-editable-designView licenseMme. Blanche Marchesi presented by H.B. Thearle and J. Saunders Gordon.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682946/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThurston the great magician the wonder show of the universe.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683008/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseJulia Marlowehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649118/julia-marloweFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseA fool of fortune by Martha Morton : presented by Wm. H. Crane and his admirable company.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649737/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBreathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseMiss Maxine Elliott, Strobridge & Co. Lith.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691094/miss-maxine-elliott-strobridge-co-lithFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseEleanor Robson, Strobridge & Co. Lith.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689728/eleanor-robson-strobridge-co-lithFree Image from public domain licenseVintage journal collage, editable remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12728260/vintage-journal-collage-editable-remix-setView licenseRobert B. Mantell as Monbarshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649769/robert-mantell-monbarsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable real pressed butterfly design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15377240/editable-real-pressed-butterfly-design-element-setView licenseThurston Kellar's successor.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682986/thurston-kellars-successorFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseFrederick Warde's superb production of Runnymede by Wm. Greer Harrison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649178/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license