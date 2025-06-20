Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageold plumkanoartpublic domaincreative commons 0imagecreative commonsold plum kano sansetsuOriginal public domain image from The MET MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 839 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2612 x 3738 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseOriginal public domain image from The MET Museumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722354/public-domain-image-from-the-metFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView licenseOriginal public domain image from The MET Museumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722343/public-domain-image-from-the-metFree Image from public domain license4th of July poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18336758/4th-july-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from The MET Museumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722202/public-domain-image-from-the-metFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseUtagawa Hiroshige (1847) Red Blossom Plum. Original public domain image from the MET museum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639559/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseUtagawa Hiroshige (1857) Plum Garden at Kamata. Original public domain image from the MET museum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639582/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain licenseElegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseUtagawa Hiroshige (1835) Warbler on a Plum Branch. Original public domain image from the MET museum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639593/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePlum Branch by Hokusai (1760 - 1849). Original public domain image from the MET museum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635969/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseHokusai's Ancient Plum Tree in Bloom (1800). Original public domain image from the MET museum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639395/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseApples and Plums: first premium (1870) by Currier & Iveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8671556/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseJapanese red on white blossoms (ca. 1870–1880) painting in high resolution.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650327/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePlum branches with blossoms during 1870–1880 by Megata Morikaga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650120/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseShibata Zeshin's Sun and Plum Branches (1807-1891). Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661327/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePlum Garden at Kamata from from the series One Hundred Famous Views of Edo by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original public domain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7640004/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517198/japan-poster-templateView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Rijksmuseumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727058/public-domain-image-from-the-rijksmuseumFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseJapanese bush warbler on plum branch, with haiku by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1799499/japanese-bush-warbler-plum-branch-with-haiku-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Rijksmuseumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727062/public-domain-image-from-the-rijksmuseumFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSun and Plum Branches. Original public domain image from the MET museum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7640116/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain licenseMotion of nature poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21461558/motion-nature-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseDove on Plum Treehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8209334/dove-plum-treeFree Image from public domain licenseWings of modernity poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21419933/wings-modernity-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseCrested Bird on Stump of Plum Treehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8233429/crested-bird-stump-plum-treeFree Image from public domain licenseFruit flower collection elements set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11904760/fruit-flower-collection-elements-set-editable-designView licenseBlossoming Plum and Camellia in a Garden Landscape, Kano Koihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846389/image-art-vintage-treeFree Image from public domain license