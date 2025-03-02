rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Japanese Women's robe png sticker, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel.
Save
Edit Image
chinakimono japanesekimonochina pngchinese patternchinese rosekimono patternchinese png
China travel Instagram post template, editable text
China travel Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957122/china-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Vintage Japanese Women's robe psd. Remastered by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese Women's robe psd. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724439/psd-rose-sticker-artView license
Kimono poster template, editable text and design
Kimono poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971334/kimono-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Concubine robe of faded aubergine satin brocaded in blue, green, brown, shades of rose and gold. Nine large five-clawed…
Concubine robe of faded aubergine satin brocaded in blue, green, brown, shades of rose and gold. Nine large five-clawed…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637656/image-rose-cloud-artFree Image from public domain license
Beer label template, editable design
Beer label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517600/beer-label-template-editable-designView license
Woman's Robe of State (1644-1911). Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
Woman's Robe of State (1644-1911). Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660742/image-rose-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Kimono Instagram post template, editable text
Kimono Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971333/kimono-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Imperial robe of yellow satin brocaded in green, rose, blue, brown, black, red, orange, and gold. Nine 5-clawed dragons…
Imperial robe of yellow satin brocaded in green, rose, blue, brown, black, red, orange, and gold. Nine 5-clawed dragons…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655357/photo-image-rose-clouds-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Kimono blog banner template, editable text
Kimono blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11670506/kimono-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Short concubine(or riding?) coat of brick red satin brocaded in shades of green, yellow, blue, rose and gold. In front, on…
Short concubine(or riding?) coat of brick red satin brocaded in shades of green, yellow, blue, rose and gold. In front, on…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656095/photo-image-rose-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license
Kimono Instagram story template, editable text
Kimono Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971335/kimono-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Court robe of dark blue k'ossu with nine 5-clawed dragons in gold, those in profile grasping Heavenly jewel. In ground loose…
Court robe of dark blue k'ossu with nine 5-clawed dragons in gold, those in profile grasping Heavenly jewel. In ground loose…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7475102/image-dragons-border-roseFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year Instagram post template, editable text
Chinese new year Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957008/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Concubine robe similar to 42.8.1, but of blue satin brocaded in blue, green, yellow, shades of rose and gold. Border design…
Concubine robe similar to 42.8.1, but of blue satin brocaded in blue, green, yellow, shades of rose and gold. Border design…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654936/photo-image-rose-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collection blog banner template, editable text
Vintage collection blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11670787/vintage-collection-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Imperial orange satin robe embroidered with nine gold five-clawed dragons, and double-peach and bat motifs in rose, blue…
Imperial orange satin robe embroidered with nine gold five-clawed dragons, and double-peach and bat motifs in rose, blue…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654274/photo-image-rose-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year poster template
Chinese New Year poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814053/chinese-new-year-poster-templateView license
Imperial robe of k'ossu with gold thread background and nine 5-clawed dragons in blue, those in profile grasping the…
Imperial robe of k'ossu with gold thread background and nine 5-clawed dragons in blue, those in profile grasping the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7475142/image-background-dragons-borderFree Image from public domain license
Qingming festival Facebook post template
Qingming festival Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13640618/qingming-festival-facebook-post-templateView license
Imperial concubine robe of rich green brocade. The sleeves have been altered to fit the wearer. Shades of blue, green, red…
Imperial concubine robe of rich green brocade. The sleeves have been altered to fit the wearer. Shades of blue, green, red…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654455/photo-image-rose-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license
Restaurant promotion poster template
Restaurant promotion poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786844/restaurant-promotion-poster-templateView license
Dragon robe similar to 48.2.1 and 2, but of apple green satin brocaded in blue, brown, green, shades of rose and gold. Same…
Dragon robe similar to 48.2.1 and 2, but of apple green satin brocaded in blue, brown, green, shades of rose and gold. Same…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7463059/image-dragon-border-roseFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year wish poster template and design
Chinese New Year wish poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725465/chinese-new-year-wish-poster-template-and-designView license
Imperial green gold brocade robe for a prince of the court (8 dragons instead of the imperial 9). The symbol of a crowing…
Imperial green gold brocade robe for a prince of the court (8 dragons instead of the imperial 9). The symbol of a crowing…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7463084/image-dragons-man-goldFree Image from public domain license
Restaurant promotion Facebook story template
Restaurant promotion Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12959190/restaurant-promotion-facebook-story-templateView license
Actor's robe, upper section made of pieces of old floral brocades in red and yellow, applied on a yellow satin ground. Skirt…
Actor's robe, upper section made of pieces of old floral brocades in red and yellow, applied on a yellow satin ground. Skirt…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653737/photo-image-vintage-art-goldFree Image from public domain license
Restaurant promotion Instagram post template
Restaurant promotion Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12959189/restaurant-promotion-instagram-post-templateView license
cotton, silk (?), embroidery, cross stitch and brocade.
cotton, silk (?), embroidery, cross stitch and brocade.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7452346/cotton-silk-embroidery-cross-stitch-and-brocadeFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year Instagram story template
Chinese New Year Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814057/chinese-new-year-instagram-story-templateView license
Robe of medium green k'ossu with nine 5-clawed dragons in gold, those in profile grasping the Heavenly Jewel. In the ground…
Robe of medium green k'ossu with nine 5-clawed dragons in gold, those in profile grasping the Heavenly Jewel. In the ground…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655363/photo-image-clouds-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year Instagram post template
Chinese New Year Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723343/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView license
Imperial robe, probably woman's, of sand colored satin embroidered with weight 5-clawed dragons, tight cloud forms, bats…
Imperial robe, probably woman's, of sand colored satin embroidered with weight 5-clawed dragons, tight cloud forms, bats…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7474858/image-dragons-border-cloudFree Image from public domain license
Restaurant promotion blog banner template
Restaurant promotion blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12959191/restaurant-promotion-blog-banner-templateView license
Imperial theratrical robe for a warrior; crimson velvet with panels of imported European brocade.
Imperial theratrical robe for a warrior; crimson velvet with panels of imported European brocade.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7463094/image-public-domain-clothing-fashionFree Image from public domain license
Lunar New Year Instagram post template, editable text
Lunar New Year Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921916/lunar-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
black collar; batik shoulder panels, central back and band around collar with elements of patterning done over in embroidery
black collar; batik shoulder panels, central back and band around collar with elements of patterning done over in embroidery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7450733/image-black-public-domain-clothingFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year Instagram story template
Chinese New Year Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12804082/chinese-new-year-instagram-story-templateView license
Court robe of dark blue k'ossu with diaper back ground of narcissus blossoms and swastikas, enclosed in quatrefoil; scepter…
Court robe of dark blue k'ossu with diaper back ground of narcissus blossoms and swastikas, enclosed in quatrefoil; scepter…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655542/photo-image-rose-cloud-lightFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year Instagram post template
Chinese New Year Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12804078/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView license
Outer coat of very dark blue silk twill with eight large medallions containing stylized orchid plants and narcissus.…
Outer coat of very dark blue silk twill with eight large medallions containing stylized orchid plants and narcissus.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7475122/image-border-rose-cloudFree Image from public domain license