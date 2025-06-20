rawpixel
Stock Dove (1879) painting in high resolution by Bruno Liljefors . Original from The Thiel Gallery.
Gulls (1901) painting in high resolution by Bruno Liljefors. Original from The Thiel Gallery.
Eagle and Hare (1904) painting in high resolution by Bruno Liljefors. Original from The Thiel Gallery.
Swans in Reeds (1907) painting in high resolution by Bruno Liljefors . Original from The Thiel Gallery.
Mergansers (1901) painting in high resolution by Bruno Liljefors. Original from The Thiel Gallery.
Black-throated Divers (1901) painting in high resolution by Bruno Liljefors. Original from The Thiel Gallery.
Wild Geese (1905) painting in high resolution by Bruno Liljefors . Original from The Thiel Gallery.
Grebe (1907) painting in high resolution by Bruno Liljefors. Original from The Thiel Gallery.
Nocturnal Mood with Wild Ducks (1901) painting in high resolution by Bruno Liljefors . Original from The Thiel Gallery.
Snipe's Nest (1902) painting in high resolution by Bruno Liljefors . Original from The Thiel Gallery.
Clump of Reeds (1907) painting in high resolution by Bruno Liljefors. Original from The Thiel Gallery.
Hunter and Fox (1883) painting in high resolution by Bruno Liljefors. Original from The Thiel Gallery.
Summer Night Ducks Lifting (1901) painting in high resolution by Bruno Liljefors . Original from The Thiel Gallery.
Fox in Winter (1904) painting in high resolution by Bruno Liljefors. Original from The Thiel Gallery.
Lesser Black-backed Gulls Flying (1903) painting in high resolution by Bruno Liljefors. Original from The Thiel Gallery.
Hare in Winter (1905) painting in high resolution by Bruno Liljefors. Original from The Thiel Gallery.
Morning Mood by the Sea (1896) painting in high resolution by Bruno Liljefors. Original from The Thiel Gallery.
Wild Ducks in Reeds (1901) painting in high resolution by Bruno Liljefors . Original from The Thiel Gallery.
Stock Dove (1879) painting in high resolution by Bruno Liljefors. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Partridges, 1922
Bruno Liljefors - Gustaf Kolthoff på jakt 1888
