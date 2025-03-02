Edit ImageCrop12SaveSaveEdit Imagejacques laurent agassejacques–laurent agassejacquesagassehorses paintingoil paintinghorses public domainZebra (1803) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse.Original public domain image from Yale University Art GalleryMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 988 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2469 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2469 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHorse riding academy poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240839/horse-riding-academy-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseClouded Leopards (ca. 1825) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725641/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy flyer template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240816/horse-riding-academy-flyer-template-editableView licenseA Lady's Grey Hunter (ca. 1806) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725687/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy email header template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240877/horse-riding-academy-email-header-template-editable-text-designView licenseTiger in a Cave (ca. 1814) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725689/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240898/horse-riding-academy-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseStudies of Flowers (1848) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725670/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBonaparte editable poster template with portrait of Napoleon Bonapartehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050231/bonaparte-editable-poster-template-with-portrait-napoleon-bonaparteView licenseStudies of Summer Flowers (ca. 1848) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725665/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHistorical editable Facebook post template with portrait of Napoleon Bonapartehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050404/historical-editable-facebook-post-template-with-portrait-napoleon-bonaparteView licenseVicunashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201245/vicunasFree Image from public domain licenseLeadership training Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9326950/leadership-training-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseZebra (1803) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3003615/free-illustration-image-zebra-landscape-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9502518/horse-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLord Rivers's Stud Farm, Stratfield Saye (1807) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse. Original from The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3003610/free-illustration-image-landscape-painting-horse-oilFree Image from public domain licenseLead with expertise poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724846/lead-with-expertise-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStudy of Birdshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202055/study-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseLead with expertise Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724847/lead-with-expertise-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSaddled Gray Horse Walking painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse (1767–1849). Original from The Yale…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3004523/free-illustration-image-horse-animals-painting-1800s-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCompany vision & mission poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724994/company-vision-mission-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Chalon Family in Londonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9091617/the-chalon-family-londonFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11794814/museum-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseClouded Leopards (ca. 1825) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale University Art…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3004877/free-illustration-image-leopard-landscape-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseCompany vision & mission flyer template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240830/company-vision-mission-flyer-template-editableView licenseStudy of a Grey Horse (ca. 1800) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale University…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3003611/free-illustration-image-horse-painting-1800s-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCompany vision & mission poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240849/company-vision-mission-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseStudies of a Fox, a Barn Owl, a Peahen, and the Head of a Young Man (ca. 1815) painting in high resolution by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3004822/free-illustration-image-owl-fox-wildFree Image from public domain licenseCompany vision & mission Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240903/company-vision-mission-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseOld Smithfield Market (1824) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale University Art…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3004819/free-illustration-image-landscape-painting-victorianFree Image from public domain licenseCompany vision & mission email header template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240864/company-vision-mission-email-header-template-editable-text-designView licenseGuanaco (ca. 1848) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3003613/free-illustration-image-vintage-victorian-printable-guanacoFree Image from public domain licenseThe Emperor’s Presence template with portrait of Napoleon, original art illustration by Jacques-Louis David, editable text…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23133322/image-person-art-vintageView licenseA Lady's Grey Hunter (ca. 1806) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale University Art…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3003612/free-illustration-image-horse-landscape-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLead with expertisehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9739894/lead-with-expertiseView licenseStudy of a Fox (ca. 1810–1830) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale University Art…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3003614/free-illustration-image-fox-19th-century-paintings-victorianFree Image from public domain licenseCompany vision & mission blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724993/company-vision-mission-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseVicunas (1831) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3004520/free-illustration-image-landscape-painting-animal-landscape-neo-classicFree Image from public domain licenseLead with expertise blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724849/lead-with-expertise-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseA Grey Pony and a Black Charger in a Stablehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205170/grey-pony-and-black-charger-stableFree Image from public domain license