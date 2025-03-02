Edit ImageCrop27SaveSaveEdit Imagegeorge barbierart decoart deco public domain1920spublic domain 1920s fashion20th centuryfeminineart deco womanAu Lido Plate no. 14 (1920) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier.Original public domain image from Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript LibraryMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 837 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2093 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2093 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable Sortilèges: Evening dress, de Beer, fashion illustration by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926612/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-animalView licenseLes Trois Beautes de Mnasidika (1922) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725846/image-art-public-domain-womenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Fumée: Robe du soir, de Beer, fashion illustration by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Remastered by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8914039/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseSeated woman and cherub (1929) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725848/image-art-public-domain-womenFree Image from public domain licenseLove Instagram post template, original art illustration from George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23466857/image-art-vintage-designView licenseElle et Lui (1922) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2839050/free-illustration-image-art-deco-venice-elle-luiFree Image from public domain licenseArt Deco collection Instagram post template, original art illustration from George Barbier, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23367860/image-rose-flower-artView licenseMinhuit ... ou l'appartement a la mode. Plate no. 7 (1920) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2822658/free-illustration-image-art-deco-barbier-womanFree Image from public domain licenseCostume party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9805227/costume-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCostumes Parisiens: Manteau de Zibelin (1912) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2820114/free-illustration-image-fashion-art-deco-womanFree Image from public domain licenseGala night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11970746/gala-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLa chambre bleue d'arthénice / Robe du soir, de Beer from Gazette du Bon Ton. Art – Modes & Frivolités: Evening Attire No. 1…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2822652/free-illustration-image-art-deco-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGala night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577689/gala-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNo. 8, 9, p. 26. from Gazette du Bon Ton, 2e année (ca.1913) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2822665/free-illustration-image-fashion-shoes-art-decoFree Image from public domain licenseFashion boutique Instagram post template, original art illustration from George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23451765/image-flower-art-watercolourView licenseN'ayez pas peur, petite! (1923) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2839045/free-illustration-image-scottish-fashion-graphicsFree Image from public domain licenseCocktail bar Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12053270/cocktail-bar-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLaissez-moi-feule! from Les Feuillets d'Art (1919) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2821814/free-illustration-image-art-deco-vintage-barbierFree Image from public domain licenseSummer sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944634/summer-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAu Revoir (1920) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The Beinecke Rare Book &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2822651/free-illustration-image-art-deco-partyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable L'Arbre de science: Robe du soir de Doeuillet, fashion illustration by George Barbier. Original from The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8917129/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-aestheticView licenseThe Empire Theatre (1928) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The Beinecke Rare Book &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2826075/free-illustration-image-art-deco-theatre-vintageFree Image from public domain license1920s women's fashion mobile wallpaper, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698998/png-1920s-womens-dress-illustration-fashion-mobile-wallpaperView licenseVesper / Robes du soir, de Worth from Gazette du Bon Ton No. 8 (1922) fashion illustration in high resolution by George…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2822685/free-illustration-image-art-deco-barbier-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBeach party summer Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9733985/beach-party-summer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAutours Simples (1915) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2822648/free-illustration-image-book-page-vintage-pagesFree Image from public domain licenseMotor show Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547865/motor-show-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA palm beach: Tailleur, de Worth from Gazette du Bon Ton No. 5 Pl. 40 (1921) fashion illustration in high resolution by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2818530/free-illustration-image-dog-beach-palmFree Image from public domain licenseBeach club Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8218634/beach-club-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseAlcyone / Robe et manteau du soir, de Worth (1923) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2822659/free-illustration-image-art-deco-fashion-womanFree Image from public domain licenseBeach club Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7643473/beach-club-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseRugby: Costume tailleur de Redfern from Gazette du Bon Ton No. 4 Pl. 39 (1914) fashion illustration in high resolution by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2819685/free-illustration-image-football-art-deco-rugbyFree Image from public domain licenseTropical resort Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8218676/tropical-resort-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseGentils Propos (1922) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2839030/free-illustration-image-fashion-art-deco-folkFree Image from public domain licenseFashion history Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7643472/fashion-history-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseAdieu! / Manteau du soir, de Worth from Gazette du Bon Ton. Art – Modes & Frivolités: Evening Attire No. 4 Pl. 28 (1921)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2821668/free-illustration-image-art-deco-fashion-womanFree Image from public domain licenseTropical resort Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7643471/tropical-resort-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseGazette du Bon Ton (1915) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2839008/free-illustration-image-book-page-umbrellaFree Image from public domain licenseTropical resort blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821552/tropical-resort-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseLa voie lactée: Robe et manteau pour le soir, de Worth (1921) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2821656/free-illustration-image-art-deco-barbier-fashionFree Image from public domain license