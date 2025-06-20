rawpixel
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Belgian farmyard (1918) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650237/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Winter art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764343/winter-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Wase (1924) painting in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from Smithsonian…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3570091/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
The cigarette (1918) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648527/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mrs. Chester Dale (1919) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from Minneapolis Institute of Art.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3566005/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Katherine Rosen (1921) painting in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3560507/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Season's greetings Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200739/seasons-greetings-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Society Ball (1907) painting in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from National Gallery of Art. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3572685/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Julie Hudson (1914) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3567457/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Winter art exhibition Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200741/winter-art-exhibition-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Mrs. T. in Cream Silk, No.2 (1920) painting in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from Minneapolis Institute…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3566193/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Season's greetings Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200745/seasons-greetings-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
The White Slave (1913) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from Minneapolis Institute of Art.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3571790/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Clean & sooth skincare Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21002217/clean-sooth-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The drunk (1923–1924) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3561790/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Winter art exhibition Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200746/winter-art-exhibition-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
Reducing Exercises (1916) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from Smithsonian Institution.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3572482/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Women & fashion poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21684534/women-fashion-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
The barricade, first stone (1918) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3567622/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Amour (1923) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3561475/illustration-image-tree-art-botanicalFree Image from public domain license
Winter art exhibition blog banner template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200749/winter-art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editableView license
Nude Standing: Seen from Back (1923) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from Minneapolis Institute…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3566882/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Season's greetings blog banner template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200748/seasons-greetings-blog-banner-template-editableView license
George Bellows - Tennis at Newport (1920)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975362/george-bellows-tennis-newport-1920Free Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
The last count (1921) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3561673/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Femininity poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21356013/femininity-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Nude study, girl standing with hand raised to mouth (1923–1924) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3561765/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Winter parade poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11589894/winter-parade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The life class, second stone (1917) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3567312/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Winter festival poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11589934/winter-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Nude study, woman kneeling on a pillow (study) (1923–1924) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3561819/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license
Swans in Central Park (1906) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from Minneapolis Institute of Art.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3567097/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license