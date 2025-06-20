Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Image1800s public domainplantsartpublic domaincc0creative commons 0imageOriginal public domain image from Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 965 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3400 x 2735 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Smithsonianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727318/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseOriginal public domain image from Cleveland Museum of Arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726251/httpsclevelandartorgart4301915Free Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from Cleveland Museum of Arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726121/httpsclevelandartorgart197578Free Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWinter Scene in Moonlight (1869) by Henry Farrer. Original public domain image from The MET Museumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726187/public-domain-image-from-the-metFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury perfume poster Instagram post template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21409616/png-flower-plantView licenseOriginal public domain image from Cleveland Museum of Arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726142/httpsclevelandartorgart197873Free Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from Cleveland Museum of Arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726078/httpsclevelandartorgart1916930Free Image from public domain licenseElegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from Cleveland Museum of Arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726076/httpsclevelandartorgart198886Free Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Smithsonianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728581/scan-from-color-transparencyFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from Cleveland Museum of Arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725957/httpsclevelandartorgart200492Free Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from Cleveland Museum of Arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726141/httpsclevelandartorgart19976Free Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from Cleveland Museum of Arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726080/httpsclevelandartorgart197852Free Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Mill (1873) by Emile van Marcke.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726125/httpsclevelandartorgart19161035Free Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBlackberries (1887) by L. Prang & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727456/image-plants-art-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseSexual health poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12699471/sexual-health-poster-template-and-designView licenseVintage Posterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727562/public-domain-image-from-the-library-congressFree Image from public domain licenseNeon nights beach party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFlower blossoms on stem with foliage and tendrils (1840). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688234/image-flower-plants-artFree Image from public domain licenseSkincare branding logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21000645/skincare-branding-logo-template-editable-textView licenseRoses (1870) by L. Prang & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727532/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView licenseRose and its parts (1872) by L. Prang & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727425/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21356867/japan-culture-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licensePink and its parts (1872) by Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727608/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSports motivation logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509240/sports-motivation-logo-template-editable-textView licenseOriginal public domain image from Cleveland Museum of Arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726829/httpsclevelandartorgart1949411Free Image from public domain licenseSexual therapy poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12699641/sexual-therapy-poster-template-and-designView licenseUtagawa Hiroshige (1857) New Year's Eve Foxfires at the Changing Tree, Ōji. Original public domain image from the MET museum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639910/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain license