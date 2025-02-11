rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Cucurbita by Karl Blossfeldt (1865-1932)
Save
Edit Image
karl blossfeldtblossfeldtkarl blossfeldt public domainkarlkarl bossfeldtartpublic domainbotanical
Studio presentation Instagram post template, editable design with vintage photography from Karl Blossfeldt
Studio presentation Instagram post template, editable design with vintage photography from Karl Blossfeldt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21493767/image-flowers-plant-aestheticView license
Blumenbachia hieronymi (Loasaceae) by Karl Blossfeldt (1865-1932)
Blumenbachia hieronymi (Loasaceae) by Karl Blossfeldt (1865-1932)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725967/photo-image-art-public-domain-botanicalFree Image from public domain license
Photo exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Photo exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686399/photo-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Aesculus parviflora; Karl Blossfeldt (1865-1932)
Aesculus parviflora; Karl Blossfeldt (1865-1932)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725907/photo-image-art-public-domain-botanicalFree Image from public domain license
Fragrance poster template, editable vintage photography design
Fragrance poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21485753/fragrance-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Impatiens glandulifera; Karl Blossfeldt (1865-1932)
Impatiens glandulifera; Karl Blossfeldt (1865-1932)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725887/photo-image-art-public-domain-botanicalFree Image from public domain license
Sad love songs poster template, editable text and design
Sad love songs poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11773515/sad-love-songs-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
[Aristolochia stems and leaves]; Karl Blossfeldt (1865-1932)
[Aristolochia stems and leaves]; Karl Blossfeldt (1865-1932)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725918/photo-image-art-public-domain-botanicalFree Image from public domain license
Photo exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
Photo exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9570841/photo-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Seseli gummiferum; Karl Blossfeldt (1865-1932)
Seseli gummiferum; Karl Blossfeldt (1865-1932)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725970/photo-image-art-public-domain-botanicalFree Image from public domain license
Nature and geometry poster template, editable vintage photography design
Nature and geometry poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21306113/nature-and-geometry-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Papaver orientalis by Karl Blossfeldt (1865-1932)
Papaver orientalis by Karl Blossfeldt (1865-1932)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725902/photo-image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable design
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7643552/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Allium ostrowskianum, Knoblauchpflanze by Karl Blossfeldt (1928)
Allium ostrowskianum, Knoblauchpflanze by Karl Blossfeldt (1928)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725904/photo-image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
Art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8823815/art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Dipsacus laciniatus by Karl Blossfeldt (1865-1932)
Dipsacus laciniatus by Karl Blossfeldt (1865-1932)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725969/photo-image-art-public-domain-botanicalFree Image from public domain license
Floral fragrance poster template, editable text and design
Floral fragrance poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11626903/floral-fragrance-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Blumenbachia hieronymi (Loasaceae) by Karl Blossfeldt (1865-1932)
Blumenbachia hieronymi (Loasaceae) by Karl Blossfeldt (1865-1932)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725968/photo-image-art-public-domain-botanicalFree Image from public domain license
Photo exhibition Instagram story template, editable text
Photo exhibition Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686400/photo-exhibition-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Thorned bulbous plant by Karl Blossfeldt (1865-1932)
Thorned bulbous plant by Karl Blossfeldt (1865-1932)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725901/photo-image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram story template, editable design
Art exhibition Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8191282/art-exhibition-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Acanthus mollis by Karl Blossfeldt (1865-1932)
Acanthus mollis by Karl Blossfeldt (1865-1932)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725965/photo-image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Flower market Instagram post template, editable design
Flower market Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7643498/flower-market-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Symphytum Officinale (Common Comfrey) enlarged 8 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The…
Symphytum Officinale (Common Comfrey) enlarged 8 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2222783/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotographyFree Image from public domain license
Flower expo Instagram story template, editable design
Flower expo Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7908233/flower-expo-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
End of Cornus Nuttallii branch enlarged 8 times, Cornus Nuttallii (branch of Dogwood) enlarged 8 times, and Acer (Maple–tree…
End of Cornus Nuttallii branch enlarged 8 times, Cornus Nuttallii (branch of Dogwood) enlarged 8 times, and Acer (Maple–tree…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2222791/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotographyFree Image from public domain license
Flower expo Instagram post template, editable design
Flower expo Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7643466/flower-expo-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Callistemma Brachiatum (Seed of a Scabious) enlarged 30 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original…
Callistemma Brachiatum (Seed of a Scabious) enlarged 30 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2211610/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotographyFree Image from public domain license
Flower expo blog banner template, editable design
Flower expo blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807513/flower-expo-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Cucurbita (stems of a Pumpkin) enlarged 3 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The…
Cucurbita (stems of a Pumpkin) enlarged 3 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2212320/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotographyFree Image from public domain license
Film club Instagram ad template, editable text
Film club Instagram ad template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687395/film-club-instagram-template-editable-textView license
Cornus Nuttallii (Pacific Dogwood) young shoot enlarged 5 times and Cornus Officinalis (Common Dogwood) ramifications…
Cornus Nuttallii (Pacific Dogwood) young shoot enlarged 5 times and Cornus Officinalis (Common Dogwood) ramifications…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2222796/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotographyFree Image from public domain license
Flower expo Instagram story template, editable design
Flower expo Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8256287/flower-expo-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Aesculus parviflora (Horse–Chestnut) yong shoots enlarged 12 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt.…
Aesculus parviflora (Horse–Chestnut) yong shoots enlarged 12 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2212316/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotographyFree Image from public domain license
Flower market Instagram story template, editable design
Flower market Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8307783/flower-market-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Equisetum hyemale (Rough Horsetail) enlarged 25 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The…
Equisetum hyemale (Rough Horsetail) enlarged 25 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2208520/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotographyFree Image from public domain license
Flower market blog banner template, editable text
Flower market blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801730/flower-market-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Forsythia Suspensa (Weeping Forsythia) enlarged 10 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from…
Forsythia Suspensa (Weeping Forsythia) enlarged 10 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2212317/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotographyFree Image from public domain license
Flower expo Facebook cover template, editable design
Flower expo Facebook cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8812516/flower-expo-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView license
Acer Stems (Different Varieties of Maple) enlarged 10 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from…
Acer Stems (Different Varieties of Maple) enlarged 10 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2212318/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotographyFree Image from public domain license