Edit ImageCrop16SaveSaveEdit Imageexhibition postersnew yorkart exhibition posterexhibition poster public domainposter artart exhibition posters public domainpublic domain postersexhibit posterEast side, West side exhibition of photographsOriginal public domain image from Library of CongressMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 777 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6008 x 9280 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCityscape poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9287516/cityscape-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseExhibition of housing photographs Produced by Federal Art Project, Work Projects Administration M.A.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650589/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCity skyline poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10116569/city-skyline-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSculpture exhibition - March 23-April 16 - Federal Art Galleryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650488/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679495/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseExhibition of work by art teachers on the Federal Art Projecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650233/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSculpture exhibition A survey of work produced by artists in the Sculpture Division of the WPA Federal Art Project.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649323/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNew York exhibition poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21429343/new-york-exhibition-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseExhibition Illinois Federal Art Project Works Progress Administration B.S.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650367/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCityscape email header template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9287565/cityscape-email-header-template-editable-designView licenseExhibition of oil paintings by artists in the easel division of the W.P.A. Federal Art Project at the W.P.A. Federal Art…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650394/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCityscape flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9287487/cityscape-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseExhibition of work done by children in the free art classes of the Federal Art Project Works Projects Administration Greco.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649243/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt market poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594131/art-market-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePrint making A new tradition featuring original color lithography.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8671549/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCityscape Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9287631/cityscape-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseWatercolors and drawings, Federal Art Project, Works Progress Administration, at the new Federal Art Gallery herzog.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648617/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCityscape Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243381/cityscape-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseExhibition of oil paintings by well known artistshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650222/exhibition-oil-paintings-well-known-artistsFree Image from public domain licenseCityscape Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243465/cityscape-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license100 water colors by easel artists of the New York City WPA Art Projecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648401/image-flower-watercolors-artFree Image from public domain licenseCityscape blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243488/cityscape-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseWPA paintings by children under Federal Art Project, New Yorkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8668926/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCityscape Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212976/cityscape-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseChildren's art Paintings, murals, prints, sculpture, craftwork by children in Project art teaching classes.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650336/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNew York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723459/png-abstract-airplane-americaView licenseBe sure to visit the five-borough outdoor exhibitions of children's paintings (1941) poster by Henry Herzog. Original public…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854563/image-vintage-illustration-cowFree Image from public domain licenseVintage photography exhibition poster template, original photography from Thomas Eakins, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23498881/image-person-art-manView licenseExhibition - drawings from Index of American Design Federal Art Project Works Progress Administration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648403/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCity exhibition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9362130/city-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMorley Safer, "60 Minutes" TV journalist and newsman, with his paintings, N.Y.C. by Bernard Gotfrydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6308245/image-art-man-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCityscape Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212975/cityscape-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseMorley Safer, "60 Minutes" TV journalist and newsman, with his paintings, N.Y.C. by Bernard Gotfrydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6308369/image-art-man-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArtworks opening night Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13084534/artworks-opening-night-instagram-post-templateView licenseWhen attending the World's Fair, visit beautiful Sea Cliff 250 ft. altitude : No mosquitos.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650306/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCityscape blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212801/cityscape-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseMorley Safer, "60 Minutes" TV journalist and newsman, with his paintings, N.Y.C. by Bernard Gotfrydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6307756/image-frames-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseNew York trip poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757279/png-air-travel-america-americanView licenseMorley Safer, "60 Minutes" TV journalist and newsman, with his paintings, N.Y.C. by Bernard Gotfrydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6308656/image-frame-art-manFree Image from public domain license